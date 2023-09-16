Introducing OpenAI Dublin

Were growing our presence in Europe with an office in Dublin, Ireland.

WEBWIRE – Friday, September 15, 2023

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to create opportunities for people around the world. To support that, were growing our presence in Europe with our newest office in Dublin, Ireland. We plan to grow a team through this year in Ireland that will propel our operations, trust and safety, go-to-market, security engineering, and legal work as part of our ongoing commitment to better serve the European market.

Ireland blends a talented workforce with support for innovation and responsible business growth. Were excited for this partnership as we expand in Europe.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI

The strength of Irelands tech and startup ecosystem across Dublin and cities like Cork, Galway, and Limerick has shown impressive growth and advancement. Were ready to collaborate with the government to support their National AI Strategy, as well as work with industry, startups and researchers to understand priorities and ideas for advancing AI development and deployment. Weve taken our first steps to provide access to our technology and offer mentorship to Irish youth accelerator Patch, a non-profit that supports exceptional 16-21 year olds by having them build and learn through their own entrepreneurial projects.

IDA Ireland welcomes the decision by OpenAI to establish a European presence in Dublin. Ireland is a recognized hub for administrative, regulatory, and innovation activities for the worlds leading digital companies. OpenAIs investment confirms this and endorses Irelands focus on building a flourishing AI ecosystem, said Michael Lohan, CEO of IDA Ireland.

In addition to Irelands vision for AI, weve seen how Irelands community works closely across the private sector, academia, government, and startups, and we sought their feedback to ensure we enter as a good partner to the region. This marks a significant milestone in our journey, enabling us to better understand, serve, and collaborate with our European partners, users, and customers.

In order for Ireland to benefit from AI, it is essential to ensure that we have a strong, supportive ecosystem in place and we believe that companies such as OpenAI operating in Ireland can help build on our foundation to support emerging AI research and innovation, and ensure our workforce is well prepared, said Simon Coveney, Minister for Enterprise, Trade, and Employment.

