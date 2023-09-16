David Siena Joins Keller Williams Arizona Realty as Co-Team Leader

David Siena is joining Keller Williams Arizona Realty as Co-Team Leader. David Morse, CEO of Keller Williams Arizona Realty, states “When looking for a partner to help lead Market Center 280 into the next chapter of growth across Arizona and to assist our entire family of offices, it was important to me that we found someone who has a track record of care and competence. First, care for agents’ productivity, profitability, and growth in all things was a non-negotiable. Second, a competence in leading successful, growing Market Centers. I believe that David Siena is the perfect complement to our Market Center in its current position and his leadership will accelerate our shared success in the Arizona real estate landscape. I am pleased to welcome David Siena to Keller Williams Arizona Realty as our new Co-Team Leader!”

Morse notes that David Siena’s responsibilities as Co-Team Leader will include:

1. Hosting Agent recruiting appointments on a regular basis, focusing on strategic growth.

2. Consulting with the “top 20%” of Agents at Keller Williams Arizona Realty to gain insight and help them expand their real estate business.

3. Working directly with the OP, Kristan Cole, and CEO, David Morse, to achieve all growth metrics and targets for KWAZ.

4. Leading other Team Leaders in scripting and growth conversations to help them increase their specific Market Center growth.

5. Assisting in the management of several key roles within the organization.

About Keller Williams Arizona Realty (https://kwarizona.com):

The Keller Williams Arizona Realty real estate team is a full-service REALTOR® group serving buyers, sellers, and investors in Scottsdale, Phoenix, and surrounding areas. With our team model, real estate agents receive timely and efficient service from top producers in the Scottsdale real estate market. Keller Williams Arizona Realty is one of the largest and most successful Keller Williams brokerages in Arizona.

Several of the most successful agents in the nation are on the leadership team at Keller Williams Arizona Realty. Our agents take a technology-driven, customer-focused approach to helping every client buy and sell homes successfully. Together, our team has experience with all types of properties. From single-family homes to condos, new developments and acreages, we are here to put all of our resources and skill sets to work in order to help our clients through the process, every step of the way.