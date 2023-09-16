Canada – Registration Decision RD2023-13, Pentachlorophenol Treated Poles and Cross Arms

Health Canada’s Pest Management Regulatory Agency (PMRA), under the authority of the Pest Control Products Act, is granting registration for the sale and use of Pentachlorophenol Treated Poles and Cross-Arms for a finite period of three years (until 4 October 2026), for use in new line construction and replacement of damaged utility poles and/or cross-arms used in the transmission and distribution of electricity and telecommunications…
