Leading NOW Expands Global Team of Experts to Support Growth Trajectory

BOSTON – Sept. 14, 2023 – PRLog — Leading NOW, the award-winning leadership authority and advisor to organizations seeking to create more equitable cultures, announces the expansion of its global team of experts. Joining the team as Senior Consultants are Abby Wen Wu, Alison Conigliaro-Hubbard, Joyel Crawford, Quendrida Whitmore, and Alison Lazenby––all accomplished business leaders with impressive credentials, to contribute to Leading NOW’s work with its growing roster of clients.

“As our business continues to flourish, I am thrilled to add such amazing talent to our global team of senior consultants, each of whom bring with them a broad range of leadership knowledge,” said Kelly Primus, CEO Leading NOW. “One of our key differentiators is our focus on bringing together experienced business people to solve the problems businesses face. These successful and inspiring women are a natural fit for our team and the work we do, as they can speak from their own unique experiences to help our clients achieve successful business outcomes.”

Abby Wen Wu joins Leading NOW with an extensive background in Leadership, Organizational Transformation and Change. Abby worked in private equity and corporate finance at Bank of America and as a consultant for Deloitte where she supported organizations, including Apple, Celgene and Amgen, through large-scale change projects in HR and digital transformation.

Alison Conigliaro-Hubbard joins Leading NOW with over 26 years in global tech enterprise Sales and Product Marketing Leadership within large and mid-sized organizations that include Cisco, Brocade, Autodesk, Riverbed, and a start-up exit to Microsoft. Allison holds coaching certifications from the International Coach Federation (ICF), Co-Active Training Institute (CPCC), and Cornell University in Women’s Executive Leadership, and Diversity and Inclusion.

Joyel Crawford joins Leading NOW after an 18-year career at Verizon Wireless where she was a Manager of Management and Employee Development in charge of the Leadership Development programs for over 20,000 Verizon employees. She is a Certified Professional Career Coach (CPCC), hosts a podcast called “Career View Mirror®” and is author of the Amazon Bestselling book “Show Your Ask: Using Your Voice to Advocate for Yourself and Your Career”. Joyel holds an MBA from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Quendrida Whitmore, a Certified Professional Career Coach (CPCC), joins Leading NOW after a successful 25-year career in the retail industry where she gained extensive leadership experience at Target Corporation culminating in the role of Senior Director in Operations. Her retail trajectory took her to Ross Stores where she was promoted up to Regional Vice President of Operations before her career led her to become a Senior Vice President in hospitality and operations with WeWork as Head of Community. Quendrida holds a EdD in Organizational Change and Leadership from USC and an MBA from Texas Woman’s University.

Alison Lazenby re-joins Leading NOW after a brief hiatus while completing her permanent move back to her native United Kingdom. Alison’s decades-long cross-industry experience as a change and leadership expert, includes a 15-year run as Managing Director of Leadership Development at Root Inc. Prior to Root, she was an executive in the premium drink industry in Europe for Diageo’s iconic brands, Archers, Smirnoff, Malibu, Cinzano, Gilbey’s Gin, Bombay Sapphire.