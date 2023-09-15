FreightOScope Announces Release of Digital Forwarding Software Platform for The Global Logistics Industry

I have been actively searching for the perfect rate management program for the past 12-15 years and have used some industry-leading programs. FreightOscope is FRESH and has a much better interface with users. Other programs have trouble converting a search rate to a written quote, NOT FreightOscope. Our team of 38 export staff has been using this program since the beginning of the year, and we are all very pleased. The Staff behind FreightOscope is outstanding and lightning fast addressing any issue we bring up., said Peter Porse, Executive Vice President of Clearfreight, Inc. Unlike their competition, they listen to our concerns. My very best recommendation for Freightoscope and team.

FreightOScope offers four vital products for the freight forwarding industry. The Rate Management System helps manage and organize FCL, LCL & AIR rates and contracts, access carrier Spot rates, and send quotes to customers quickly. The Tracking System enables tracing any AWB or container for all export or import shipments. The Electronic AWB System complies with ICS2 requirements and electronically transmits AWB and manifest details with 160+ airlines worldwide. The Freight Management System is a complete solution to manage sales, pricing, operations, documentation, billing, comprehensive reporting, and analytics to keep freight forwarders ahead in the digital forwarding industry.

Were excited to offer freight forwarders a modern software solution to enhance their business operations, commented FreightOscope Managing Director Sripad Bharati. FreightOscope consists of four modules that offer the digital tools necessary to comply with industry standards and increase efficiency and profitability.

As businesses grow, they need a robust digital forwarding system like FreightOScope. FreightOScope helps companies by turning confusion into understanding and provides benefits and features for companies that are growing while being simple to use and easy to execute. You will be more equipped to make better-informed decisions with real-time insights.

If your business needs help with your current Rate Management Software, Tracking System, Electronic-AWB System, or a complete digital forwarding solution, consider FreightOScope. Want to learn more about FreightOScope? Schedule a Demo at https://tinyurl.com/2ywfw89n FreightOScope: the future of freight forwarding software.

