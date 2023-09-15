Christopher Johanson, CVA, CLP, Senior Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, FTI Consulting, Inc. to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Patent Damages

For further details, please visit:

Christopher E. Johanson is a Senior Director in FTIs Forensic and Litigation Consulting practice. Mr. Johanson has over 11 years of experience consulting with clients and counsel regarding intellectual property (IP) matters and has been consulting on other financial matters (insurance and securities) for over 20 years. Mr. Johanson has been a leader on over 50 IP litigation matters involving patents, trademarks, trade dress, and trade secrets in wide range of industries from consumer electronics, bio-tech and medical devices, software and hardware, automotive, textiles, energy, aerospace, and even food and beverages. Mr. Johanson holds a B.S. in Finance from Georgetown University. Mr. Johanson also holds a Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA) certification and a Certified Licensing Professional (CLP) certification.

FTI Consulting is an independent global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. Individually, each practice is a leader in its specific field, staffed with experts recognized for the depth of their knowledge and a track record of making an impact. Collectively, FTI Consulting offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to assist clients across the business cycle from proactive risk management to the ability to respond rapidly to unexpected events and dynamic environments.

In todays competitive business landscape, companies have become more aggressive in guarding their patented inventions. As new court rulings emerge and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) continues to enforce stringent rules and regulations on patent damages, calculating reasonable royalties and lost profits have become more complex. Proving and recovering damages in court requires a rigorous understanding of the intricacies involved in patent infringement actions and developing a strategic approach to boost the chances of success becomes paramount.

Join intellectual property valuation and damages specialists Christopher Johanson, CVA, CLP and Rebekah C. Bezerra of FTI Consulting, Inc. as they delve into a comprehensive discussion of the recent developments, critical issues, and best strategies for securing damages and effectively countering any defenses raised by alleged infringers.

– Calculating Damages in Patent Infringement Actions

– Best Practices for Getting Damages

– Recent Developments in Patent Law

Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.

The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you cant get anywhere else.

