vCIOToolbox Announces New Integration with Nodeware, Offering Enhanced Cybersecurity Solutions

Nodeware, developed by cybersecurity practitioners, blends device recognition with vulnerability scanning. This innovative approach allows businesses to proactively monitor their network effortlessly, identify security gaps, remediate found vulnerabilities, and access detailed reports to achieve security compliance and protect their networks.

vCIOToolbox’s integration with Nodeware enhances the platform’s asset reports by adding vulnerability scores for each device or application. This feature will enable users to monitor potential threats closely and devise countermeasures swiftly. The integration also includes a vulnerability report dashboard, an essential tool for presentations and meetings.

“We are thrilled about our integration with Nodeware,” said Brian Doyle, CEO of vCIOToolbox. “This partnership aligns with our mission to provide our users with the tools and information they need to safeguard and report on their client businesses effectively. By incorporating Nodeware’s capabilities into our platform, we’re offering our users an enhanced level of security, visibility, and control.”

Delivering continuous vulnerability and risk information into vCIOToolboxs platform is a significant value-add to MSPs, MSSPs, and, most importantly, their customers, said Andrew Hoyen, President of Nodeware by IGI CyberLabs. We are proud and excited to be part of the vCIOToolbox ecosystem and look forward to the benefits our partnership will bring to the market.

The partnership also facilitates audit preparedness and framework assessment completion by providing evidence of continuous scanning. This feature is crucial for businesses demonstrating their commitment to complying with cybersecurity best practices and regulations.

vCIOToolbox is a leading provider of Account Management and Client Advisory tools dedicated to helping MSPs and MSSPs safeguard their businesses through strategic technology planning. By streamlining the process of technology management, vCIOToolbox empowers businesses to focus on their core operations while ensuring optimal cybersecurity.

Nodeware is a top-tier cybersecurity platform that offers businesses complete and continuous network visibility. Developed by cybersecurity practitioners, Nodeware combines device recognition with vulnerability scanning to help businesses monitor their networks, identify security gaps, and achieve security compliance.

