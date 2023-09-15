Pianist and Composer GeNIA releases her single ‘Prana’

As our society is going through such turbulent times, with Prana, GNIA would like to offer her audience some moments of calm, relaxation, repose and reflection.

Drawing on her skills as a composer, pianist & yoga teacher, the rhythm of the track is created to match an equal breathing technique, known as Sama Vritti in Sanskrit, which focuses on making each in & out breath the same length. By making ones breath smooth and steady, one can help to bring balance into ones life.

Being the founder of Piano-Yoga (an innovative holistic method of piano playing), GNIA will accompany the album with a series of breathing techniques and yoga postures, which will be released separately, to offer people the opportunity to experience this music in a different way. A series of live events has been organised to take place in 2024.

Starting from October 2023, the release of each track of the Exhale album will take place on the first Friday of the month, culminating in the release of the whole album.

The cover image for the album is based on the original painting of the renowned Spanish painter Mariola Naranjo, who kindly gave permission to use it for this album.

The composition was recorded and produced by GNIA on her Steinway grand piano. Mastering was done by Cicely Balston at AIR Studios, London

Here is the link to the composition on Spotify https://open.spotify.com/track/54uVSlM2BMajZ13LzuW6mA?si=4ea22e23df0c403f

Here is the link to the meditative music video on YouTube https://youtu.be/Q9UZBFvxnLs?si=cTKR9m_ZiiIQhvGe

Here is the link to the composition on SoundCloud https://on.soundcloud.com/BbA4N

###