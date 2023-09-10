Stephen Auslender’s Steam-Era Comedy Novel Embarks on Global Exhibit Tour

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Saturday, September 9, 2023

For generations, the Bezelbottoms have elevated the most ambitious, ruthless and determined characters in their clan to serve as their head and then, there was Theo.

Based on his work experience, one might find it hard to imagine that Stephen Lloyd Auslender is a novelist. For over 50 years, he has studied and worked in the fields of both mechanical and industrial design. His more creative passions seem to be focused on sculpture (which he also taught in his long career).

However, he puts both his creativity and technical expertise on display in his novel The Streamlined Locomotive. Throughout this year, hes arranged to have this novel exhibited at a number of major book fairs around the world. Visitors who have had the chance to read it will see not only Auslenders extensive knowledge about the Industrial Revolution but also a determination to satirize its worst actors.

Its story focuses on Theopolis P. Bezelbottom, Theo for short, a lazy, self-entitled heir to the unscrupulous Bezelbottom clan. The Bezelbottoms have built a reputation as robber barons of the thriving steam industry, but Theo had so far lived off the fat of their ruthless exploits without lifting a finger.

That is, one day, when the two opposing uncles overseeing their clan have finally charged him with the weight of taking over the family business. And should he fail, hell be shipped off to the first frontline as America prepares to enter WWII.

Kirkus Reviews describes the novel as an absurdist farce, and there are some humorous developments (Theos uncle, Aloysius, an incompetent dreamer, abruptly decides he wants to develop a new streamlined passenger locomotive, which seems a quixotic undertaking in 1941 just as the nation prepares to enter the war).

The Streamlined Locomotive

Author | Stephen Lloyd Auslender

Published date | Aug. 10, 2020

Publisher | PAGE PUBLISHING, Inc.

Genre |Fiction

Author Bio

Stephen Lloyd Auslender first earned a B.S. degree in Industrial design before moving on to express his surrealist visions in sculpture, where he then earned an M.F.A degree. He also holds doctorate in Creative Arts. Over the past 50 years, he has taught and worked in Mechanical Design and in Sculpture. His view of life is a combination of comedy and tragedy. Today, he has retired from the Mechanical Design and Educational fields and now pursues sculpting and writing.