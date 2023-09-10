“My Covid-19 Diary” by Theresa Y. Wee, M.D. Enthralls Readers at the San Diego Union-Tribune Festival of Books

Dr. Theresa Y. Wee is a pediatric health and wellness expert who has been in private practice for 40 years. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine and completed her Pediatric Internship, Residency and Ambulatory Fellowship at Columbus Childrens Hospital at Ohio State University. She also completed a 2019 Walking College Fellowship through America Walks.

Dr. Wee was born and raised in Hawaii and has a strong commitment to improving the health of the people of Hawaii. Her non-profit organization, Walk with a Doc Oahu, meets weekly at Central Oahu Regional Park to educate and encourage people of all ages to take that first step towards better health. She has also been conducting Family Obesity Sessions over the years to help families prevent and address obesity so they can live happy fulfilling lives.

She provides monthly television health tips on the Take 2 and Living 808 programs as well as numerous radio broadcasts and live presentations to educate the public on healthy lifestyles. She is a pediatric medical consultant to numerous schools and continues to mentor premedical students, medical residents, and nurse practitioners.