Brand Finance makes major new hire: Mike Rocha joins as Chief Commercial Officer

Brand Finance, the worlds leading brand valuation consultancy, today announced the appointment of Mike Rocha as Chief Commercial Officer. In this newly created role, Rocha will be responsible for spearheading Brand Finances continued growth across its Research, Valuation and Strategy consulting practices.

Rocha brings over 20 years of experience in brand valuation and strategic brand management. He specialises in assignments that require brand-led growth, brand-related cost savings, brand-based negotiations and transactions, and expert witness work for disputes.

Rocha originally cut his teeth at Brand Finance, where he spent 10 years as a senior director, and re-joins from Interbrand, where he was Managing Director of Brand Economics.

Mike is a highly experienced and respected leader, who Im delighted is returning to join our leadership team, said Richard Haigh, Group Managing Director. He has a proven track record of success in growing brands and delivering results for clients. His depth of experience will be invaluable as we continue to deepen and expand our client relationships and global footprint.

Rocha said he is excited to join Brand Finance to support its next phase of growth. Brand Finance is the leading brand valuation consultancy, he said. Im very excited about the opportunity to build on its success, helping clients around the world unlock the full value of their brands.

Brand Finances brand valuation database is unrivalled, which, together with data from its Global Brand Equity Monitor research, will give me unique and powerful data to share with clients and generate insights and recommendations that we can be confident will enhance brand and business value, said Rocha.

About Brand Finance

Brand Finance is the worlds leading brand valuation consultancy. Bridging the gap between marketing and finance for more than 25 years, Brand Finance evaluates the strength of brands and quantifies their financial value to help organizations of all kinds make strategic decisions.

Headquartered in London, Brand Finance has offices in over 20 countries, offering services on all continents. Every year, Brand Finance conducts more than 5,000 brand valuations, supported by original market research, and publishes over 100 reports which rank brands across all sectors and countries.

Brand Finance also operates the Global Brand Equity Monitor, conducting original market research annually on over 5,000 brands, surveying more than 150,000 respondents across 38 countries and 31 industry sectors. Combining perceptual data from the Global Brand Equity Monitor with data from its valuation database enables Brand Finance to arm brand leaders with the data and analytics they need to enhance brand and business value.

Brand Finance is a regulated accountancy firm, leading the standardization of the brand valuation industry. Brand Finance was the first to be certified by independent auditors as compliant with both ISO 10668 and ISO 20671 and has received the official endorsement of the Marketing Accountability Standards Board (MASB) in the United States.