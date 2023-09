Canada – Mefentrifluconazole, Proposed Maximum Residue Limit (PMRL2023-41)

Under the authority of the Pest Control Products Act, Health Canada‚Äôs Pest Management Regulatory Agency (PMRA) is proposing acceptability of the requested application to add new commodities [certain commodities within bulb and green onions (crop subgroups 3-07A and 3-07B), leafy vegetables (crop group 4-13), fruiting vegetables (crop group 8-09…