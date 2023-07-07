Mahjaholic: Introducing Houston’s Premier Mahjong Instruction and Services

Mahjaholic, a newly established business founded by Lacy Price, a passionate Mahjong instructor and Houston native, is now offering comprehensive Mahjong lessons for individuals and groups of all levels. With over five years of experience playing American and Marvelous Mahjong, Lacy brings her expertise and enthusiasm to help others discover the joy and camaraderie that Mahjong offers.

Mahjong is more than just a game—it’s a means to connect, bond, and create lasting memories. Whether you are looking to brush up on the rules or are a complete novice, Lacy and Mahjaholic are here to assist you in enhancing your Mahjong skills and fostering a sense of community.

Lacy’s passion for Mahjong began as a pastime among friends, but her exceptional teaching abilities and love for the game inspired her to establish Mahjaholic. Now, she aims to share her knowledge with individuals and groups who wish to embark on their Mahjong journey or refine their existing skills.

Mahjaholic offers tailored lessons to accommodate various skill levels, ensuring that each session is customized to meet the specific needs and goals of the participants. Lacy’s teaching approach is engaging, patient, and focused on creating a fun and interactive learning experience.

To book a session or inquire about pricing, please contact Mahjaholic via the following channels:

Email: mahjaholichtx@gmail.com

Phone: 713-446-3368