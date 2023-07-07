BEYA Leading Voices Summer Seminar Series Spotlights HBCU VPs of Research to Discuss CHIP

BALTIMORE – July 5, 2023 – PRLog — Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) play a significant role in the number of graduates from underrepresented communities, with more than 25% of African American graduates with STEM degrees coming from HBCUs. The second annual BEYA Leading Voices Summer Series calls several HBCU Vice Presidents of Research together for insightful discussions on where HBCUs are now and the opportunities ahead. The BEYA Leading Voices Summer Series takes place on Friday, July 28, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 1:30 PM EST on BEYA 365 DTX platform (https://beyastemdtx.com) .

The Summer Series includes four separate sessions, each highlighting critical impacts and opportunities for HBCUs. The first session of the day, “The CHIPS & Science Act: The Opportunity of a Lifetime for HBCUs,” will cover the bipartisan bill which came into effect on August 9, 2022, which allocated a remarkable $80 billion in funding to fortify domestic semiconductor manufacturing. Alongside boosting workforce development and research, this legislation specifically targets enhancing research capacity at our nation’s HBCUs.

Leading the discussion as moderator Dr. Victor McCrary, Vice President for Research at the University of the District of Columbia (UDC) and current Vice Chair of the National Science Board. Dr. McCrary is an advocate for the growth, development, and strategic direction of UDC’s research enterprise. He is a serial innovator with remarkable accomplishments, including pioneering the development of industry-led electronic book standards and an electronic book Braille reader, which led to his co-receipt of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Gold Medal in 2000.

Joining Dr. McCrary on the panel is Nate Crews, CEO of Business Transformation Consulting Services. Nate is a seasoned senior project leader and coach renowned for his ability to deliver technology-based solutions for domestic and international projects. As an enterprise agility coach and advisor, he shares his expertise in business and technology concepts with students in renowned programs such as Caltech CTME and the University of California extension management programs.

“The BEYA Leading Voices Summit sheds light on the partnership between HBCUs and tech companies,” said Dr. Tyrone D. Taborn, publisher and CEO of Career Communications Group. “This summit not only celebrates the achievements of the HBCUs but also creates an immersive environment where technology companies can connect with these institutions and their decision makers.”

The seminar series will take place within the immersive BEYA 365 DTX (Digital Twin Experience) and STEM City USA, providing attendees with a dynamic and interactive platform to engage with the speakers, share ideas, and explore future innovations. To register for the free event, please visit (TK: SHORT URL LINK TO EVENTBRITE) https://www.eventbrite.com/ e/2nd-annual- beya-leading- voices-summit- tickets-666413158697? utm-campaign= social&utm- content=attendeeshare&utm-medium= discovery& utm-term=listing&utm-source= cp&aff=ebdsshwebdesktop

About STEM City USA and BEYA STEM DTX

STEM City USA and BEYA STEM DTX are renowned platforms committed to advancing the cause of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) across various educational institutions while emphasizing the role of HBCUs.