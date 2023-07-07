Oakland California Machinery & Technical Specialties Appraiser Elected International ASA President

HERNDON, Va. – July 5, 2023 – PRLog — Garrett Schwartz, ASA, began his one-year term as International President for ASA, on July 1, 2023.

Schwartz is an Accredited Senior Appraiser in Machinery & Technical Specialties for Sencer Appraisal Associates, and is based in Oakland, California. He has been an equipment appraiser for over sixteen years, valuing machinery and equipment in construction, agriculture, health care, food processing, and metalworking industries and for financial, commercial, and institutional firms in many other industries. He has performed equipment appraisals for clients across the United States, Central and South America, Asia, and Europe. His clients have included the United States Department of Justice, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the United States military, local and regional banks, charitable organizations, business brokers, legal and accounting firms, private individuals, and business clients from single proprietorships to Fortune 5 corporations.

He most recently served as ASA International Vice President. He served as editor of the fourth edition of ASA’s foundational textbook on equipment appraisal, “Valuing Machinery and Equipment: The Fundamentals of Appraising Machinery and Technical Assets,” published in 2020, and has served as International Secretary/Treasurer and Region Governor, and has been a member of the International Board of Governors for six years. He also served as president of the ASA Northern California Chapter and the International Chapter, as a member-at-large of the ASA Machinery & Technical Specialties Committee, and as a member of a number of other local, discipline, and international ASA committees.

Schwartz graduated from San Francisco State University with a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Business Administration. He is also a member of the Association of Machinery & Equipment Appraisers and CalCPA and serves as a vice president of Temple Beth Abraham, his Oakland, California synagogue.

“The continued growth and success of ASA are fundamental to the long-term success of our profession and to appraisers like me,” Schwartz said. “Because of that, I’ve worked for many years to support the Society and members. I look forward to the opportunity and honor of serving as ASA International President.”