Clash In The Burg Genesis Postponed Without Date

Lion Heart Boxing Productions regrets to amount that Clash In the Burg is being postponed without date.

The Genesis episode of Clash In the Burg was supposed to be held at the beautiful and historic Forum Auditorium in Harrisburg, PA. Despite the promoters’ best efforts, they were informed by Greg Sirb, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Commission, he would not approve several of the bouts submitted, including the opponents submitted for Christopher Lovejoy (20-1). The Commission approved only three fights of the six bouts submitted on the final bout sheet. As result, they would not allow the fight to go through since they mandated four professional fights for the event.

Says event promoter Edward Mendy, “I am in a complete state of shock. Despite our best efforts the Clash In the Burg Genesis is not to be on July 6, 2023. It all comes down to the discretion of one man and he chose to exercise that discretion against us. Mr. Greg Sirb refused to approve several fights I believe to be approvable and simply would not approve any opponent for Christopher Lovejoy. I feel sorry for the fighters and all Clash In the Burg team members. All of that preparation and hard work gone to waste. I equally feel sorry for the Harrisburg-Hershey the servicemen we intended to honor as well as the general public as Clash In the Burg was shaping up to be one of the most exciting fights in Harrisburg boxing history.”

About Clash Burg

“Clash In The Burg” is the new boxing series being promoted by Lion Heart Boxing Productions, Ltd. in association with Travel Champs. Clash In the Burg is entering the vibrant Pennsylvania boxing and sports entertainment market as a monthly live professional boxing series to be held on the first Thursday of the month at various venues in the Harrisburg-Hersey Area of Pennsylvania.

Contact Information:

Joseph Sgrignioli

Travel Champs, Inc.

717-517-0594

joe@travelchamps.com

Edward Bissau Mendy

Lion Heart Boxing Productions, Ltd.

504-339-4782

ebmendy@clashintheburg.com

About Lion Heart Boxing Productions Ltd

Lion Heart Boxing Productions is an integrated and full-service global Boxing Sports and Entertainment company. Started in 2001, the company promotes and produces boxing events with the highest entertainment value. The company has promoted boxing events on five continents (North America, South America, Oceania, Asia and Africa) and has earned a reputation not only for the quality of its fights but also for its treatment of fighters. The company is an advocate of fighters’ right and supports a national boxing commission as well as a uniform set of boxing rules and regulations. The company is proud to be recognized as the promoter of choice for some of the top fighters.