Hong Kong – Police National Security Department arrests four men

Police National Security Department arrests four men ****************************************************



The National Security Department of the Hong Kong Police Force today (July 5) arrested four men, aged between 26 and 28, in various districts for suspected of “conspiracy to collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security”, contravening Article 29(4) of the National Security Law, and for suspected of “conspiracy to doing an act or acts with seditious intention”, contravening Section 9 and 10 of the Crimes Ordinance (Cap. 200).



Investigation revealed that the arrested persons were suspected of receiving funds from operating companies, social media platforms and mobile applications to support people who have fled overseas and continue to engage in activities that endanger national security. They were also suspected of repeatedly publishing posts with seditious intention on social media platforms, including content which provoked hatred towards the Central Authorities and the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and advocated “Hong Kong independence”.



Police conducted searches at the arrested persons’ residence and office with a court warrant. Some related documents and electronic communication devices were seized.



The arrested persons are being detained for further enquiries. Police’s operation is ongoing and the likelihood of further arrests is not ruled out.



Police remind members of the public that “conspiracy to collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security” and “conspiracy to doing an act or acts with seditious intention” are serious crimes. Offenders shall be liable upon conviction to imprisonment. Members of the public are urged not to defy the laws.