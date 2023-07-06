Concacaf announces schedule for 2023 Road to W Gold Cup

Concacaf has announced the 2023 Road to W Gold Cup schedule. The 2024 W Gold Cup qualifying tournament will take place during the FIFA Womens International Match Windows of September, October, and November 2023 and will include the participation of 35 Concacaf womens senior national teams divided into three leagues.

The W Gold Cup is the regions premier competition for womens senior national teams and is a key part of the Concacaf W womens football strategy the Confederation launched in 2019. The inaugural competition will be played between February 17 March 10, 2024, in the United States.

The 2023 Road to W Gold Cup will start after the conclusion of the FIFA Womens World Cup, which takes place this summer in Australia and New Zealand and includes a record six competing Concacaf womens national teams.

The 35 Concacaf Member Associations participating, excluding the two who will compete in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games Womens Football Tournament (USA and Canada or Jamaica), were split into three leagues according to their Concacaf Womens Ranking as of March 2023, and sub-divided into groups. Theofficial drawtook place on May 17 and the groups are as follows:

League A (nine top-ranked teams divided into three groups of three)

Group A: Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago, and Puerto Rico.

Group B: Canada or Jamaica, Panama, and Guatemala.

Group C: Costa Rica, Haiti, and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

League B (next 12 best-ranked teams divided into three groups of four teams)

Group A: Guyana, Antigua and Barbuda, Suriname, and Dominica.

Group B: El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras, and Martinique.

Group C: Dominican Republic, Bermuda, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Barbados.

League C (14 remaining teams divided into two groups of four teams and two groups of three teams)

Group A: Belize, Aruba, Turksand Caicos Islands, and Bonaire.

Group B: Cuba, Saint Lucia, Guadeloupe, and Sint Maarten.

Group C: US Virgin Islands, Grenada, and Bahamas.

Group D: Curacao, Cayman Islands, and Anguilla.

After 90 group stage matches, which include home and away play within each League and group, the top finishers in each of the League A groups (three teams) will qualify for the 2024 W Gold Cup Group Stage. Furthermore, the second-place finishers in each of the League A groups (three teams) and the first-place finishers in each of the League B groups (three teams) will advance to the 2024 W Gold Cup Prelims.

More details about the inaugural edition of the W Gold Cup are availablehere.

2023 Road to W Gold Cup Schedule

*Home team listed first (venues and kickoff times to be announced at a later date)

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

M1: (A) Guatemala vs Panama

M2: (B) Dominica vs Suriname

M3: (B) Antigua and Barbuda vs Guyana

M4: (B) Martinique vs Honduras

M5: (B) Nicaragua vs El Salvador

M6: (C) Bahamas vs Grenada

Thursday, September 21, 2023

M7: (A) Haiti vs Costa Rica

M8: (C) Bonaire vs Turks and Caicos Islands

M9: (C) Aruba vs Belize

M10: (C) Anguilla vs Caymans Islands

Friday, September 22, 2023

M11: (A) Puerto Rico vs Mexico

M12: (B) Bermuda vs Dominican Republic

M13: (B) Barbados vs Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

M14: (C) Sint Maarten vs Guadeloupe

M15: (C) Saint Lucia vs Cuba

Sunday, September 24, 2023

M16: (A) Panama vs Guatemala

M17: (B) Guyana vs Dominica

M18: (B) Suriname vs Antigua and Barbuda

M19: (B) Honduras vs Nicaragua

M20: (B) El Salvador vs Martinique

M21: (C) Grenada vs Bahamas

Monday, September 25, 2023

M22: (A) Costa Rica vs Saint Kitts and Nevis

M23: (C) Turks and Caicos Islands vs Aruba

M24: (C) Belize vs Bonaire

M25: (C) Cayman Islands vs Anguilla

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

M26: (A) Mexico vs Trinidad and Tobago

M27: (B) Dominican Republic vs Barbados

M28: (B) Saint Vincent and the Grenadines vs Bermuda

M29: (C) Cuba vs Sint Maarten

M30: (C) Guadeloupe vs Saint Lucia

Wednesday, October 25, 2023

M31: (A) Panama vsCanada or Jamaica

M32: (B) Suriname vs Guyana

M33: (B) Dominica vs Antigua and Barbuda

M34: (B) Martinique vs Nicaragua

M35: (B) Honduras vs El Salvador

M36: (C) Grenada vs US Virgin Islands

Thursday, October 26, 2023

M37: (A) Saint Kitts and Nevis vs Haiti

M38: (C) Cayman Islands vs Curacao

M39: (C) Bonaire vs Aruba

M40: (C) Turks and Caicos Islands vs Belize

Friday, October 27, 2023

M41: (A) Trinidad and Tobago vs Mexico

M42: (B) Barbados vs Bermuda

M43: (B) Saint Vincent and the Grenadines vs Dominican Republic

M44: (C) Guadeloupe vs Cuba

M45: (C) Sint Maarten vs Saint Lucia

Sunday, October 29, 2023

M46: (A) Canada or Jamaica vs Guatemala

M47: (B) Guyana vs Suriname

M48: (B) Antigua and Barbuda vs Dominica

M49: (B) Nicaragua vs Martinique

M50: (B) El Salvador vs Honduras

M51: (C) US Virgin Islands vs Bahamas

Monday, October 30, 2023

M52: (A) Haiti vs Saint Kitts and Nevis

M53: (C) Curacao vs Anguilla

M54: (C) Aruba vs Bonaire

M55: (C) Belize vs Turks and Caicos Islands

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

M56: (A) Mexico vs Puerto Rico

M57: (B) Bermuda vs Barbados

M58: (B) Dominican Republic vs Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

M59: (C) Cuba vs Guadeloupe

M60: (C) Saint Lucia vs Sint Maarten

Wednesday, November 29, 2023

M61: (A) Canada or Jamaica vs Panama

M62: (B) Dominica vs Guyana

M63: (B) Antigua and Barbuda vs Suriname

M64: (B) Nicaragua vs Honduras

M65: (B) Martinique vs El Salvador

M66: (C) Bahamas vs US Virgin Islands

Thursday, November 30, 2023

M67: (A) Costa Rica vs Haiti

M68: (C) Anguilla vs Curacao

M69: (C) Aruba vs Turks and Caicos Islands

M70: (C) Bonaire vs Belize

Friday, December 1, 2023

M71: (A) Puerto Rico vs Trinidad and Tobago

M72: (B) Bermuda vs Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

M73: (B) Barbados vs Dominican Republic

M74: (C) Sint Maarten vs Cuba

M75: (C) Saint Lucia vs Guadeloupe

Sunday, December 3, 2023

M84: (A) Guatemala vs Canada or Jamaica

M77: (B) Suriname vs Dominica

M86: (B) Guyana vs Antigua and Barbuda

M87: (B) EL Salvador vs Nicaragua

M78: (B) Honduras vs Martinique

M82: (C) US Virgin Islands vs Grenada

Monday, December 4, 2023

M85: (A) Saint Kitts and Nevis vs Costa Rica

M83: (C) Curacao vs Cayman Islands

M89: (C) Belize vs Aruba

M80: (C) Turks and Caicos Islands vs Bonaire

Tuesday, December 5, 2023

M76: (A) Trinidad and Tobago vs Puerto Rico

M88: (B) Dominican Republic vs Bermuda

M79: (B) Saint Vincent and the Grenadines vs Barbados

M81: (C) Guadeloupe vs Sint Maarten

M90: (C) Cuba vs Saint Lucia