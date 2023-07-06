Concacaf announces schedule for 2023 Road to W Gold Cup

Concacaf has announced the 2023 Road to W Gold Cup schedule. The 2024 W Gold Cup qualifying tournament will take place during the FIFA Womens International Match Windows of September, October, and November 2023 and will include the participation of 35 Concacaf womens senior national teams divided into three leagues.
The W Gold Cup is the regions premier competition for womens senior national teams and is a key part of the Concacaf W womens football strategy the Confederation launched in 2019. The inaugural competition will be played between February 17 March 10, 2024, in the United States.
The 2023 Road to W Gold Cup will start after the conclusion of the FIFA Womens World Cup, which takes place this summer in Australia and New Zealand and includes a record six competing Concacaf womens national teams.
The 35 Concacaf Member Associations participating, excluding the two who will compete in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games Womens Football Tournament (USA and Canada or Jamaica), were split into three leagues according to their Concacaf Womens Ranking as of March 2023, and sub-divided into groups. Theofficial drawtook place on May 17 and the groups are as follows:
League A (nine top-ranked teams divided into three groups of three)
Group A: Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago, and Puerto Rico.
Group B: Canada or Jamaica, Panama, and Guatemala.
Group C: Costa Rica, Haiti, and Saint Kitts and Nevis.
League B (next 12 best-ranked teams divided into three groups of four teams)
Group A: Guyana, Antigua and Barbuda, Suriname, and Dominica.
Group B: El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras, and Martinique.
Group C: Dominican Republic, Bermuda, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Barbados.
League C (14 remaining teams divided into two groups of four teams and two groups of three teams)
Group A: Belize, Aruba, Turksand Caicos Islands, and Bonaire.
Group B: Cuba, Saint Lucia, Guadeloupe, and Sint Maarten.
Group C: US Virgin Islands, Grenada, and Bahamas.
Group D: Curacao, Cayman Islands, and Anguilla.
After 90 group stage matches, which include home and away play within each League and group, the top finishers in each of the League A groups (three teams) will qualify for the 2024 W Gold Cup Group Stage. Furthermore, the second-place finishers in each of the League A groups (three teams) and the first-place finishers in each of the League B groups (three teams) will advance to the 2024 W Gold Cup Prelims.
More details about the inaugural edition of the W Gold Cup are availablehere.
2023 Road to W Gold Cup Schedule
*Home team listed first (venues and kickoff times to be announced at a later date)
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
M1: (A) Guatemala vs Panama
M2: (B) Dominica vs Suriname
M3: (B) Antigua and Barbuda vs Guyana
M4: (B) Martinique vs Honduras
M5: (B) Nicaragua vs El Salvador
M6: (C) Bahamas vs Grenada
Thursday, September 21, 2023
M7: (A) Haiti vs Costa Rica
M8: (C) Bonaire vs Turks and Caicos Islands
M9: (C) Aruba vs Belize
M10: (C) Anguilla vs Caymans Islands
Friday, September 22, 2023
M11: (A) Puerto Rico vs Mexico
M12: (B) Bermuda vs Dominican Republic
M13: (B) Barbados vs Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
M14: (C) Sint Maarten vs Guadeloupe
M15: (C) Saint Lucia vs Cuba
Sunday, September 24, 2023
M16: (A) Panama vs Guatemala
M17: (B) Guyana vs Dominica
M18: (B) Suriname vs Antigua and Barbuda
M19: (B) Honduras vs Nicaragua
M20: (B) El Salvador vs Martinique
M21: (C) Grenada vs Bahamas
Monday, September 25, 2023
M22: (A) Costa Rica vs Saint Kitts and Nevis
M23: (C) Turks and Caicos Islands vs Aruba
M24: (C) Belize vs Bonaire
M25: (C) Cayman Islands vs Anguilla
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
M26: (A) Mexico vs Trinidad and Tobago
M27: (B) Dominican Republic vs Barbados
M28: (B) Saint Vincent and the Grenadines vs Bermuda
M29: (C) Cuba vs Sint Maarten
M30: (C) Guadeloupe vs Saint Lucia
Wednesday, October 25, 2023
M31: (A) Panama vsCanada or Jamaica
M32: (B) Suriname vs Guyana
M33: (B) Dominica vs Antigua and Barbuda
M34: (B) Martinique vs Nicaragua
M35: (B) Honduras vs El Salvador
M36: (C) Grenada vs US Virgin Islands
Thursday, October 26, 2023
M37: (A) Saint Kitts and Nevis vs Haiti
M38: (C) Cayman Islands vs Curacao
M39: (C) Bonaire vs Aruba
M40: (C) Turks and Caicos Islands vs Belize
Friday, October 27, 2023
M41: (A) Trinidad and Tobago vs Mexico
M42: (B) Barbados vs Bermuda
M43: (B) Saint Vincent and the Grenadines vs Dominican Republic
M44: (C) Guadeloupe vs Cuba
M45: (C) Sint Maarten vs Saint Lucia
Sunday, October 29, 2023
M46: (A) Canada or Jamaica vs Guatemala
M47: (B) Guyana vs Suriname
M48: (B) Antigua and Barbuda vs Dominica
M49: (B) Nicaragua vs Martinique
M50: (B) El Salvador vs Honduras
M51: (C) US Virgin Islands vs Bahamas
Monday, October 30, 2023
M52: (A) Haiti vs Saint Kitts and Nevis
M53: (C) Curacao vs Anguilla
M54: (C) Aruba vs Bonaire
M55: (C) Belize vs Turks and Caicos Islands
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
M56: (A) Mexico vs Puerto Rico
M57: (B) Bermuda vs Barbados
M58: (B) Dominican Republic vs Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
M59: (C) Cuba vs Guadeloupe
M60: (C) Saint Lucia vs Sint Maarten
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
M61: (A) Canada or Jamaica vs Panama
M62: (B) Dominica vs Guyana
M63: (B) Antigua and Barbuda vs Suriname
M64: (B) Nicaragua vs Honduras
M65: (B) Martinique vs El Salvador
M66: (C) Bahamas vs US Virgin Islands
Thursday, November 30, 2023
M67: (A) Costa Rica vs Haiti
M68: (C) Anguilla vs Curacao
M69: (C) Aruba vs Turks and Caicos Islands
M70: (C) Bonaire vs Belize
Friday, December 1, 2023
M71: (A) Puerto Rico vs Trinidad and Tobago
M72: (B) Bermuda vs Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
M73: (B) Barbados vs Dominican Republic
M74: (C) Sint Maarten vs Cuba
M75: (C) Saint Lucia vs Guadeloupe
Sunday, December 3, 2023
M84: (A) Guatemala vs Canada or Jamaica
M77: (B) Suriname vs Dominica
M86: (B) Guyana vs Antigua and Barbuda
M87: (B) EL Salvador vs Nicaragua
M78: (B) Honduras vs Martinique
M82: (C) US Virgin Islands vs Grenada
Monday, December 4, 2023
M85: (A) Saint Kitts and Nevis vs Costa Rica
M83: (C) Curacao vs Cayman Islands
M89: (C) Belize vs Aruba
M80: (C) Turks and Caicos Islands vs Bonaire
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
M76: (A) Trinidad and Tobago vs Puerto Rico
M88: (B) Dominican Republic vs Bermuda
M79: (B) Saint Vincent and the Grenadines vs Barbados
M81: (C) Guadeloupe vs Sint Maarten
M90: (C) Cuba vs Saint Lucia
