HORSE, new leading powertrain technology company is now fully operational and ready to reinvent combustion

1 July 2023 marked the effective creation of HORSE, a new leading company in the development, the production and the supply of next generation low-emission hybrid & thermal powertrains.

HORSE brings together Renault Groups industrial know-how and assets in advanced hybrid and low-emission powertrains and comprises, from Day 1, 8 engine and transmission mechanical Manufactures and 3 R&D Centers.

HORSE is headquartered in Madrid (Spain), with operations in 7 countries (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Trkiye).

ON 1 JULY 2023, HORSE HAS OFFICIALLY STARTED ITS ACTIVITIES IN THE AUTOMOTIVE MARKET. HORSE is inheriting from Renault Groups industrial know-how and assets in developing, producing and supplying next generation low-emission thermal & hybrid powertrains.

The new company headquartered in Madrid (Spain) comprises of 9,000 former Renault Group employees, working in 8 manufacturing sites with a production capacity of 3.2 million units per year. It also operates 3 R&D centers, with a global presence in 7 countries (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Trkiye).

AT LAUNCH, HORSE will be a standalone global supplier of propulsion system solutions, developing carbon free and low-emission technologies. The new company is expected to supply its current industrial customers including Renault, Dacia and also Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors Company. In the future, HORSE could also offer powertrain technologies to third-party car brands. In particular, it will offer a complete range of technologies across all components – engine, gearbox, hybridisation system (xHEV) and batteries – at the highest level. HORSE propulsion systems will eventually also be ready to integrate all types of existing or alternative and future energies (e-fuels, hydrogen, LPG, CNG, Ethanol.).

In 2040, combustion and hybrid vehicles willstill account for more than 50% of global sales. HORSE will lead the way on this market with its best-in-class low-emission solutions and technological expertise. It is a unique experience and a great source of collective pride to contribute to the creation of a company on this scale. All the HORSE teams around the world are ready to make it an international reference in terms of combustion engine and hybrid technologies.

Patrice Haettel, CEO, HORSE

Patrice Haettel, CEO, HORSE

RENAULT GROUP & GEELY, AN INTERNATIONAL HOLDING, AWORLDWIDE LOW-EMISSION POWERTRAIN CHAMPION

CAR MANUFACTURERS GEELY AND RENAULT GROUP will create in the coming weeks, and as announced at the end of 2022, a new entity by combining their subsidiaries specialised in powertrain design and production (especially Aurobay and HORSE). Aramco, which signed a letter of intent with Renault Group and Geely on 2 March 2023, is evaluating a strategic investment in this new powertrain technology company. Aramcos investment would support the growth of the company, and contribute to key research and development across synthetic fuels solutions and next-gen hydrogen technologies.

The objective of the new company is to become the leader in the next generation of low-emission internal combustion and hybrid powertrains.

THE NEW JOINT-COMPANY will be in a position to supply powertrains to other vehicle manufacturers, and keen to include new partners and shareholders interested in working with it on low-emission engines.

Thanks to this project, the expected combined product portfolio of Geely and Renault Group and the geographic footprint of the new company will enable it to offer solutions for 80% of the global ICE (internal combustion engine) market. This growth is driven by geographic coverage with access to all markets in Europe, Latin & North America and China, and by product complementarity to offer car manufacturers complete low-emission solutions and systems as well as next generation hydrogen technologies.

HORSES AND GEELY AUROBAYS PLANT would have together the capacity to produce over 5 million transmission systems and powertrains a year. The new company will have a turnover of over 15 billion and will employ 19,000 people (out of which 9,000 from HORSE) and operate 22 sites worldwide, from Geely (Geelys and its subsidiary Aurobays sites in China and Sweden) and Renault Group / HORSE (R&D centers and production facilities in Portugal, Romania, Spain, Trkiye and South America). These bases will also allow the partners concurrently develop the next generation of fuels.

AT A TIME WHEN THE MOBILITY SECTOR IS NAVIGATING SEVERAL DISRUPTIONS AT ONCE, AT HORSE WE BELIEVE THERE ARE NO ONE-SIZE-FITS-ALL ANSWERS FOR A FAIR TRANSITION TO SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY. HORSE IS ONE OF RENAULT GROUPS ANSWERS TO DECARBONISE MOBILITY WITH LOW-EMISSION INTERNAL COMBUSTION AND HYBRID SOLUTIONS. INHERITING DECADES OF INDUSTRIAL KNOW-HOW, HUMAN SKILLS AND TECHNOLOGICAL EXPERTISE FROM RENAULT GROUP, HORSE DEVELOPS, PRODUCES AND SUPPLIES HIGH-ENERGY-EFFICIENCY INTERNAL-COMBUSTION, FULL-HYBRID AND PLUG-IN HYBRID POWERTRAINS AND TOP-TIER TECHNOLOGIES (ENGINES, GEARBOXES, FULL-HYBRID AND PLUG-IN HYBRID SYSTEMS, AND BATTERIES). THE 9,000 PEOPLE WHO TOGETHER MAKE UP HORSE OPERATE IN 8 MANUFACTURING FACILITIES AND 3 RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT CENTERS IN 7 COUNTRIES (ARGENTINA, IN CRDOBA ; BRAZIL IN CURITIBA ; CHILE IN LOS ANDES ; PORTUGAL IN AVEIRO ; ROMANIA IN BUCHAREST, MIOVENI AND TITU ; SPAIN IN MADRID, SEVILLE AND VALLADOLID AND TRKIYE IN BURSA IN PARTNERSHIP WITH OYAK). MORE ABOUT HORSE AT HORSE.CARS #REINVENTINGCOMBUSTION

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 4 complementary brands – Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize – offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group has sold 2.1 million vehicles in 2022. It employs nearly 106,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.

Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centred on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Groups ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.

More information www.media.renaultgroup.com