ProMIS Neurosciences Holds Annual Meeting of Shareholders All Resolutions Approved

[PRESSWIRE] TORONTO, Ontario and CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts – June 30, 2023 – ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (TSX: PMN) (NASDAQ: PMN) , a biotechnology company focused on the generation and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple system atrophy (MSA), is pleased to announce the Annual Meeting of Shareholders was held by virtual web-cast meeting, on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern time). With 51.23% of common shares represented at the Meeting, and 93.51% series 1 preferred shares represented at the meeting, shareholders approved all resolutions by a highly favorable majority. In compliance with securities regulations and Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) requirements, the Corporation has posted the results of the voting below.

All Resolutions Passed

At the Meeting, holders of common shares (“Common Shareholders”) were asked to consider and vote on the following:

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS: Common Shareholders re-elected seven directors of the Corporation. Dr. Gail Farfel, CEO of ProMIS since September 2022, was also elected as a director:

Director Votes For Votes Against Abstentions % For % Against Eugene Williams 3,320,369 147,921 12,872 95.73% 4.26% Neil Cashman, M.D. 3,470,265 8,611 2,286 99.75% 0.24% Gail Farfel, Ph.D. 3,376,107 103,302 1,753 97.03% 2.96% Patrick D. Kirwin 3,314,138 154,640 12,384 95.54% 4.45% Joshua Mandel-Brehm 3,316,160 112,636 52,366 96.71% 3.28% Maggie Shafmaster, Ph.D., JD 3,292,796 103,924 84,442 96.94% 3.05% Neil K. Warma 3,266,932 164,174 50,056 95.21% 4.78% William Wyman 3,048,981 382,124 50,057 88.86% 11.13%

Broker non-votes: 914,356

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR: Common Shareholders voted in favor of the ordinary resolution to appoint Baker Tilly US, LLP as auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration.

Appointment of Auditor Votes For Votes Against Abstentions % For % Against Appointment of Baker Tilly US, LLP 4,294,824 99,591 1,103 97.73% 2.26%

At the Meeting, Common Shareholders and the holders of series 1 preferred shares (“Series 1 Preferred Shareholders”) were asked to consider the following:

Continuance Resolution: Common Shareholders and Series 1 Preferred Shareholders, voting together, voted in favor of a special resolution authorizing the Company to continue into Ontario under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the “OBCA”).

Special Resolution Votes For Votes Against Abstentions % For % Against To authorize the Company to continue under the OBCA 4,537,149 103,948 6,731 97.76% 2.23%

About ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company focused on generating and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple system atrophy (MSA), an alpha-synucleinopathy. The Company’s proprietary target discovery engine applies a thermodynamic, computational discovery platform – ProMIS and Collective Coordinates – to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and MSA. ProMIS has offices in Toronto, Ontario and Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on Nasdaq and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PMN.

Forward-looking Statements

Neither the TSX nor Nasdaq has reviewed and neither accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, ‎‎“forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the ‎use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “targets”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “an opportunity exists”, ‎‎“is positioned”, “estimates”, “intends”, “assumes”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate” or “believes”, or variations of such words and ‎phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be ‎achieved”. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or ‎circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management’s current ‎expectations, estimates and projections regarding the future of our business, future plans, strategies, projections, anticipated events ‎and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to ‎known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, ‎performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to fund its operations and continue as a going concern, its accumulated deficit and the expectation for continued losses and future financial results. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking information include, among others, the factors discussed throughout the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recently filed annual information form available on http://www.SEDAR.com, in Item 1A of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the section entitled “Risk Factors” in its Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 to Form S-1, filed March 17, 2023, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

