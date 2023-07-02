Image Glassworks, Inc. Announces Rebrand to IDEAL Shower Doors, Serving Greater Boston, MA

Danvers, Mass. – July 1, 2023 – Image Glassworks, Inc., a renowned glass company servicing the greater Boston area, is thrilled to announce its rebranding to IDEAL Shower Doors. The decision comes as the company aims to narrow its focus and specialize exclusively in shower doors. This change promises to enhance the expertise and quality that the clients of Image Glassworks have come to expect while cementing IDEAL Shower Doors as a leader in the industry.

“We’ve recognized a growing demand for specialized, high-quality shower doors in the greater Boston area,” explains Michael Merlina, the spokesperson for IDEAL Shower Doors. “Our rebranding to IDEAL Shower Doors allows us to channel our resources and expertise towards fulfilling this demand, and ensure that we provide the most exceptional service and products to our customers.”

Image Glassworks, Inc. has been a prominent presence in the glass industry for the past decade, offering a range of services and products. As IDEAL Shower Doors, the company is poised to leverage its years of experience and skilled workforce to provide innovative and customized shower door solutions in Boston. Whether clients are looking for frameless, semi-frameless, or framed shower doors, IDEAL Shower Doors is committed to delivering perfection.

“This is an exciting new chapter for us,” Merlina adds. “We believe that the IDEAL Shower Doors name reflects our mission to be the ideal partner for both residential and commercial clients in need of top-tier shower doors. Our unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction remains stronger than ever.”

Clients can expect seamless continuity of service during this transition phase. IDEAL Shower Doors assures its clients that all current and future projects will be handled with the same dedication and professionalism they expect from Image Glassworks, Inc.

About IDEAL Shower Doors

IDEAL Shower Doors, formerly Image Glassworks, Inc., is a premier provider of customized shower door solutions in greater Boston. With a dedicated team of experienced professionals, IDEAL Shower Doors is committed to exceeding customer expectations through innovation, precision, and unparalleled service.

For further information or to schedule a consultation, please visit the new IDEAL Shower Doors website at https://idealshowerdoors.com/ or contact:

Michael Merlina

Spokesperson

IDEAL Shower Doors

9 Riverside Ave.

Danvers, MA 01923

Phone: (978) 777-9900

Email: info@idealshowerdoors.com

Originally published at https://presssynergy.com/newsroom/image-glassworks-inc-announces-rebrand-to-ideal-shower-doors-serving-greater-boston-ma/