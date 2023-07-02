Inaugural Herald’s Women’s Executive (we) Summit To Be Presented By Bank Of America

WE Summit Brings Together Top Female Thought Leadership to Address Key Issues Impacting Mental Health, Wellbeing and the Bottom Line

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. – June 30, 2023 – PRLog — Herald Community Newspapers and RichnerLIVE today announced Bank of America as the presenting sponsor for its inaugural Women’s Executive (WE) Summit to be held August 7, 2023 at The Crescent Beach Club in Bayville, NY.

No matter the industry, businesses around the world are undergoing dramatic changes to the way they operate. From technology use, and skills development to addressing cultural barriers, equal pay and hybrid or remote work — every organization must adapt and evolve or risk being left behind. As we navigate a time of pivotal change, the 2023 WE Summit will bring together thought leaders, innovators and barrier-breaking women for conversations around this year’s theme: The Future is Now.

“Bank of America is committed to investing in women, from supporting our teammates’ wellbeing and professional growth to empowering our clients and community,” said Marc Perez, president, Bank of America Long Island. “Women are critical for driving local economic growth and by supporting female leaders and entrepreneurs across the island, we can help build a more diverse talent pipeline and better Long Island for all.”

“We are excited for the opportunity to partner with Bank of America, a company that is dedicated to helping their teammates and colleagues be their best at work and at home,” Amy Amato, Executive Director, Richner LIVE added. “Since the pandemic, the workscape has evolved so dramatically that we felt it imperative to bring together thought leaders from across industries to discuss and share tangible advice that can be actioned today. After all, the future is here.”

The 2023 Women’s Summit speaker line-up, programming and tickets are available at www.richnerlive/ 2023-we-summit.

About Richner Communications, Inc.:

Richner Communications, Inc. (RCI) is a leading Long Island-based media company, with offices in Garden City and Riverdale, NY. Founded in 1964 by the Richner family and now in its second-generation of family ownership, RCI publishes the Long Island Herald, The Jewish Star, the Pulitzer Prize-winning Riverdale Press, Great Homes, Living Large, LI Prime, Xpress Coups, Long Island HOME and special interest magazines. RCI also operates a state-of-the- art commercial printing facility and promotes community-centric programs, such as Herald Hometown Heroes and Kindergarten K-Kids. The company’s RichnerLive division produces the Herald InsideLI webinar series as well as live and virtual events, including The Premier Business Women of Long Island Awards, Excellence in Healthcare, Long Island Choice Awards, Senior Health & Beyond Expos, Health Expos, Top Lawyers of Long Island Awards, Real Estate Achievers & Leadership Awards, Kids Zone Expo and Long Island Family Business Awards. More information at www.LIHerald.com [liherald.com] (https://urldefense.com/ v3/__http:/www.liherald.com/__;!! I…).

