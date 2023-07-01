HostPapa completes Its Acquisition of Deluxe Corporation’s Web Hosting and Logo Design Businesses

HostPapa, Inc., a leading global web hosting and cloud service provider for small and medium businesses (SMBs), announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Deluxe Corporation’s web hosting and logo design businesses.

The Deluxe web hosting business serves as a trusted provider to small business customers and email hosting customers around the world. It also provides white-label website hosting services to enterprise customers, as well as logo solutions and services to small business customers through its Deluxe Logo Design brand.

The acquisition of both the web hosting and logo design operations expands HostPapa’s burgeoning hosting and design businesses and increases the scale of its offering in numerous markets.

“We’re excited about completing this acquisition as it strengthens our position to better acquire and serve customers around the world. We look forward to welcoming partners, clients and employees to the HostPapa family,” said Jamie Opalchuk, HostPapa Founder and Chief Executive Officer. In conjunction with the deal, HostPapa welcomes Jorge Carvalho, formerly Vice President and General Manager of Web Services at Deluxe, as its new President. Jamie added: “I am personally honored to welcome Jorge to the HostPapa team. His vast experience and proven track record in our industry will be most valuable in expanding our operations worldwide.”

This transaction represents Deluxe’s exit from the web hosting and logo design market as it continues to focus on its future as a Payments and Data company. “We are proud of the team and offering we’ve built but remain committed to our mission as a Payments and Data company. We found in HostPapa a scaled business leader that could continue to grow our incredible web hosting and logo design teams,” said Garry Capers, President of Cloud Solutions for Deluxe.

The acquisition represents a significant step forward for HostPapa as the company continues to evolve, innovate, and provide industry-leading hosting solutions. HostPapa is now well-positioned to deliver even greater value and success for its customers in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

About HostPapa

HostPapa, Inc., founded in 2006 (www.hostpapa.com) and based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, is a leading web hosting and cloud services provider for small businesses around the globe. HostPapa is committed to providing a complete array of enterprise-grade solutions to every business owner. These services, traditionally out of reach to smaller businesses, are offered in a one-stop shop, making it quick and easy for customers to select the services they need to grow. HostPapa backs these offerings with 24-7 award–winning multilingual customer support provided by a team of experts.

About Deluxe

Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Data Technology™ company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing approximately $3 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com.

Contact information:

Name: Janis Pethybridge

Email: press@hostpapa.com

Website: www.hostpapa.com