Carolina Home Remodeling Celebrates 21 Years in Business

Charlotte-based home improvement company, Carolina Home Remodeling is celebrating 21 years in business this month. The family-owned company, which has completed thousands of local home improvement projects, specializes in bathtub remodels and window and door installations.

Started in 2002 by Bob and Beth Anderson, Carolina Home Remodeling has grown into one of the leading home improvement companies in the Charlotte area thanks to its reputation for quality and personal service.

To celebrate more than two successful decades in business, Carolina Home Remodeling is offering 21% off all installation services for the entire month of July. See carolinahomeremodeling.com for full details.

“We are so grateful to all of our customers in the greater Charlotte area that have helped us get to this milestone. We’re committed to continuing to grow and we’re excited to see what the next 21 years will bring. Thank you for your support; we couldn’t have done it without you,” says Co-Owner, Beth Anderson.

Boasting more than 600 5-star reviews over the years and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, Carolina Home Remodeling employs a team of factory-trained installation experts and offers lifetime product and workmanship warranties.

The Carolina Home Remodeling team marked its anniversary with a company-wide celebration on June 28. “None of our success would be possible without our team of dedicated employees,” Anderson went on to say.

About Carolina Home Remodeling

Carolina Home Remodeling is among the greater Charlotte area’s premier bathroom, window, and door remodeling companies and has served thousands of satisfied customers. The company is committed to providing each customer with individualized attention and value-driven service. To learn more, please visit CarolinaHomeRemodeling.com.