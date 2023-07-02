BOSS Outsource Accounting Offers Firms the Same Accountant With Part-Time Staff

BOSS (Back Office Shared Services Pty Ltd) has found offering part-time outsourced accountants with all the additional perks that a full-time accountant would come with making it a truly winning service for accounting firms.

Taking on full-time staff may not be an option for firms who can’t provide enough work to cover a full-time accountant. And although accounting practices may save money using outsourced services, taking on a full-time accountant when the work is not there simply to lock in the same accountant doing all of the firm’s work may not end up serving the firm’s budget. With BOSS, to engage a part-time accountant or bookkeeper firms need only provide a minimum of fifty hours of work per month to keep their accountant busy. That’s around 110 hours less per month as compared to taking on a full-time accountant.

BOSS is an Australian outsource accounting firm with offices in both Australia and India. They’ve been in the outsourcing business since 2004 and as well as growing in size over the last 17 years they’ve also grown within the outsourcing industry. An industry which is fairly new, especially when compared to the age of the accounting industry itself and its hundreds of years of operation. Nonetheless, BOSS provides services that rival its competitors.

Lee Court, BOSS Sales and Marketing Manager, explains: “A lot, if not all firms we speak with are wanting all of their work done by the same accountant and aside from hiring a full-time accountant in order to get that service, practices were in a conundrum whether to engage a full-time accountant and risk losing some of the profit gained by taking on outsourced staff or simply hiring someone part-time and giving up the same accountant for all the work service. That’s when we decided to offer part-time accounting and book-keeping staff with the same perks as full-time staff. Clients love this service.”

How the Outsource Accounting Process Operates

Clients can interact with their virtual outsource accounting staff via Skype or email.

All staff have full training from the moment they begin working at BOSS. They go through a one month induction program followed by a six month on the job training program at the start and then monthly they receive taxation update training.

All of the clients procedures are followed, clients provide the details on how they like their work done and accountants follow them for every job.

There’s an average turnaround time of two to three weeks.

Clients are able to check the progress on the jobs being worked on at any time via the cloud-based WorkFlow Max software.

All BOSS accountants and bookkeepers are up to date with Australian bookkeeping and taxation regulations and can manage all related accounting tasks including SMSF work.

About BOSS, BACK OFFICE SHARED SERVICES PTY LTD

BOSS (Back Office Shared Services Pty Ltd) was founded in 2004 to provide skilled accountants and bookkeepers on a full-time, part-time and casual basis to commercial enterprises, accounting and financial services firms in Australia.

BOSS India is a subsidiary of BOSS Australia and runs just like an ultra-modern paperless Australian public practice because the Director and Accountancy Practice Principal, Peter Vickers, has been operating his own successful Australian public practice for over twenty years.