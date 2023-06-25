Lance Roberts Named New COO at Candor Expedite

New Leadership Hire Affirms Commitment to Create Fast, Effective and Sustainable Solutions for Shippers, Manufacturers and Carriers

Candor Expedite, a transportation leader known for its ability to exceed expectations with time-sensitive shipments, today announced that industry champion Lance D. Roberts joined the team as Chief Operating Officer (COO). As COO, Lance is responsible for the success of Candor’s day-to-day operations including sales, trucking, production, and human resources. He is also focused on the long-term direction and performance of the company.

“We’re excited to expand Candor’s operations and welcome Lance to the family,” said Nicole Glenn, founder and CEO. “Lance brings a unique combination of operational, managerial and technological expertise – all critical skill sets needed as we grow our business,” she added.

Lance started in the logistics industry by accident and quickly fell in love with the fast pace, challenges, and opportunities to make a positive impact. He understands the channel complexities carriers, shippers and manufacturers deal with daily, proudly noting that he’s “been in the trenches – doing nearly every job in the business.”

Lance has extensive technical, operational, management and M&A expertise. He followed his dream of building and running multiple trucking and logistics businesses over the past 30 years – consulting with leading logistics businesses including OnWay Transport, Johnsonville Sausage, Open Range Transport, LG, AK logistics/Select Logistics and First Choice Transport. In addition to running multi-million dollar P&Ls and transforming sales teams, Lance has delivered innovation to leading brands including Kraft, Saputo, Johnsonville, General Mills, Land O Lakes, Costco, Nestle, US Foods, Gordon Food Service, Leprino, Unilever, LG and Wal-Mart.

Lance holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management and an MBA fromThe University of Phoenix. He currently serves on the board of ECA: A Delivery Industry Alliance.

“I’m honored to join Candor at such a critical time of growth – for the business and expedited shipping world – predicted by analysts to exceed $450 billion by 2030,” said Lance Roberts. “Nicole and the team at Candor demonstrate integrity, transparency and superior communication in everything they do. I cannot imagine a better time to be a part of their future growth,” he added.

