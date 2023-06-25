Chateau Window and Shower installs frameless shower enclosures for HGTV’s ‘Rock The Block’ Season 4

Chateau Window and Shower chosen by Landmark Homes to install the frameless shower enclosures in the Berthoud homes featured in HGTV’s ‘Rock The Block’ Season 4.

‘Rock The Block’ is HGTV’s home renovation competition series. It’s where top HGTV home designers, in a matter of weeks, design and renovate 4 homes, giving each its own, unique look. Season 4 of ‘Rock The Block’ took place in the Heron Lakes community in Berthoud, Colorado. Landmark Homes is a quality Northern Colorado home builder offering homes at an affordable price. Chateau Window and Shower offers exceptional glass installation services, including frameless shower enclosures, also at a fair price.

“We are thrilled to have been selected as the frameless shower enclosure installers for this competition,” says Doug Kerstetter of Chateau Window and Shower. “We know there any many glass companies to choose from in Northern Colorado, and are honored Landmark Homes choose to work with us.”

Chateau Window and Shower has installed many frameless shower enclosures in Northern Colorado, and has been a part of many bathroom renovations. The shower enclosures installed for ‘Rock The Block’, however, was their most exciting as their work would no doubt be seen across the country.

Renovating a home takes a lot of work, and many crews to get the job done. Limit everyone’s time, and it can get very stressful. “We knew it would be a challenge, given the short notice and turnaround time, and the many crews to work with and around.” continues Doug. “However, we were still able to install a quality product on time!”

In addition to framed and frameless shower enclosures, Chateau Window and Shower Enclosures, LLC, also offers storefront glass, residential and commercial windows, and custom fabricated mirrors for home and office. They service all along the Colorado Front Range from Castle Rock to Wellington.

