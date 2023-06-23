Hong Kong – Twenty building plans approved in April

Twenty building plans approved in April ***************************************



The Buildings Department approved 20 building plans in April, with six on Hong Kong Island, six in Kowloon and eight in the New Territories.



Of the approved plans, 12 were for apartment and apartment/commercial developments, two were for commercial developments, three were for factory and industrial developments, and three were for community services development.



In the same month, consent was given for works to start on 11 building projects which, when completed, will provide 66 918 square metres of gross floor area for domestic use involving 2 326 units, and 63 105 sq m of gross floor area for non-domestic use. The department has received notification of commencement of superstructure works for 10 building projects.



The department also issued 18 occupation permits, with seven on Hong Kong Island, five in Kowloon and six in the New Territories.



Of the buildings certified for occupation, the gross floor area for domestic use was 19 815 sq m involving 416 units, and 7 198 sq m was for non-domestic use.



The declared cost of new buildings completed in April totalled about $1.3 billion.



In addition, eight demolition consents involving eight building structures were issued.



The department received 2 254 reports about unauthorised building works (UBWs) in April and issued 799 removal orders on UBWs.



The full version of the Monthly Digest for April can be viewed on the Buildings Department’s homepage (www.bd.gov.hk).