Canada – Special Review Decision SRD2023-01, Special Review Decision: Picoxystrobin and Its Associated End-use Products

Health Canada has completed the special review for picoxystrobin. Under the authority of the Pest Control Products Act, Health Canada has determined that continued registration of products containing picoxystrobin is acceptable. Following an evaluation of the aspects of concern, Health Canada has determined that the use of picoxystrobin continues to be acceptable when used according to label directions…