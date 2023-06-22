Canada – Nucleopolyhedrovirus for Douglas-Fir Tussock Moth and Neodiprion abietis Nucleopolyhedrovirus, and their Associated End-use Products, Re-evaluation Decision (RVD2023-11)

Health Canada has completed the re-evaluation of nucleopolyhedrovirus for Douglas-fir tussock moth and Neodiprion abietis nucleopolyhedrovirus. Under the authority of the Pest Control Products Act, Health Canada has determined that continued registration of products containing nucleopolyhedroviruses for Douglas-fir tussock moth and Neodiprion abietis nucleopolyhedroviruses are acceptable with the label updates…