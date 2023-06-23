FlipBuilder Launches Its Book Maker Software for Digital Content Creation

FlipBuilder has provided a quick way for printed content to go digital. Its easy-to-use book maker software not only supports digital content creation but also multimedia element insertion.

As people spend a lot of time on digital devices to consume various online content, it’s inevitable for content creators to focus on digital content creation to follow the trend. Moving to digital content is economical because of its lower costs, greater reach for distribution, and more flexibility for creation. FlipBuilder’s book maker software – Flip PDF Plus Pro provides one-stop services for content creators to create, enrich, and share digital publications.

The basic feature of the Flip PDF Plus Pro book maker software is converting static PDFs to dynamic flipbooks in tens of seconds. Content creators can also batch convert or upload PDFs in batches when there is more than one to work on. After conversion, they will have a flipbook that simulates a paper one with page-turning effects and sound. Beyond this, Flip PDF Plus Pro prepares tens of layout templates, backgrounds, and background effects for creators to enhance the visual effect of the flipbook. With no coding and design skills required, even a novice to digital content creation can get started quickly.

This book maker software boasts a powerful page editor that enables content creators to enrich their flipbook content by inserting multimedia elements. Hyperlinks, videos, audio, buttons, and more are supported to be added to provide more information and interact with readers in the flipbook. Creators can make full use of these elements to deliver valuable messages in a clear and concise layout, and even drive traffic to their websites. The finished flipbook can be exported in various formats for both online and offline distribution. Directly grabbing its link and sharing it via chat groups or social media platforms can reach more readers.

Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipBuilder, states that their book maker software is versatile and can cater to a wide range of needs, “With this software, users can create online shoppable catalogs, corporate brochures, interactive textbooks, engaging presentations, and more. It eliminates any barriers to content creation, making it accessible to everyone.”

