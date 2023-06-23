Demand for customized caps skyrocket in the U.S, Vanessa Le Coultre explains

In recent years, the demand for customized caps has skyrocketed in the United States. This surge in popularity has opened up a window of opportunity for small foreign companies to establish a niche in the American market. The size of this market was valued at USD 8464.57 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR, Compound annual growth rate, of 4.4% during the forecast period, reaching USD 10957.97 million by 2028.

Vanessa Le Coultre, a Swiss-born brand expert with a passion for cap design, has spent the past 15 years honing her craft. Collaborating closely with her family’s fabrication team in Vietnam, she has established herself as a prominent figure in the industry. Having successfully conquered Europe and Australia, Vanessa, CEO of House of Caps Group, has decided to launch Design Your Caps USA LLC in 2019, aiming to make her mark in the American market. Her exceptional talent and boundless creativity have garnered widespread acclaim, as she is renowned for her daring and innovative approach to revolutionizing the caps industry.

“One of the keys to success is adapting to the market and society,” explains Vanessa. Two months after moving to the USA, COVID struck. Vanessa had the idea of creating a mask-cap combo, and filed a patent for which the mask attached directly to the cap. This system eliminated the need for elastic bands behind the ears, which often led to redness.

“What sets us apart from most of our competitors is that we are fortunate enough to have our own manufacturing plant in Vietnam, and have no middlemen. As a result, our customers are in direct contact with production. This allows us to be reactive, sure of quality and to make small customized quantities on a par with the big brands”, adds Vanessa.

The e-commerce boom has truly transformed the cap-buying experience, making it more accessible, convenient, and tailored to individual preferences. Shopping habits are constantly changing, and with store rents becoming more and more expensive, managers no longer want to be bothered with large stocks and inventories generated by merchandise. To overcome these drawbacks, Vanessa and her team have come up with the Cap Tower, which enables customers to order a cap using a QR code, and have it shipped directly to their door.

Due to her success, Vanessa Le Coultre is a popular speaker and consultant in the cap’s industry. She is keen to share her experience in the field, to meet her customers’ needs and to develop the product further. “The cap seems like a simple product, but there are dozens of models, dozens of fabrics. The trucker of the 1970s is still around, but today it can be made in suede, glowing fabric, with rhinestones or embossed metal buttons, for example. Anything goes with this product, which crosses borders and years and appeals to all generations. That’s the great thing about caps!” enthuses Vanessa.

About Vanessa Le Coultre

Originally from Verbier, a famous ski resort in the middle of the Swiss Alps, Vanessa is descendant of French and Vietnamese roots. After studying psycholgy and a beginning of career as a language teacher, she launched herself in the cap business with distant family having stayed in Vietnam. Developing this market in Switzerland, having proven herself in Tunisia in workwear, Vanessa decided to conquer the USA, the country whose people are fond of caps. Founder and CEO of House of Caps Group, Vanessa is proud to be one of the few women at the head of the most innovative caps manufacturer in the world.