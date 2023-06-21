Cecilia Domeyko’s novel “Sacrifice on the Border” Will Hit the 2023 Hong Kong Book Fair

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Intensely relational, your emotions will soar and sink with each of the characters as they tell you this story in their own words. Thomas J. Schum

Cecilia Domeykos Sacrifice on the Border: A Mother Searches for her Stolen Child will be exhibited at the 2023 Hong Kong Book Fair. The fair will take place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, on July 19-25, 2023

Sacrifice on the Border follows Yoali, a 17-year-old mother and her toddler son, Elisito in a heart-rending story. Yoali has left her hometown of Queseria to find a better life in El Norte. As she crosses the river Grande, cartel trafficker Guayo steals Elisito from his mothers arms. He plans to sell the boy on the black market. Guayo is Elisitos father but does not recognize the boy as his own.

Yoali is rescued by her family in El Norte but struggles to recover from her ordeal. No one believes Elisito is alive except for Frank, a policeman who is in love with Yoali and is willing to risk his career to help her find him. The two set off in hot pursuit of traffickers who have fled with the child south of the border. Along the way the two encounter corruption and deadly violence. They must also face their inner demons to find each other.

Sacrifice on the Border: A Mother Searches for Her Stolen Child by Cecilia Domeyko is available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes and Nobel.

Get to know the author and her work at www.ceciliadomeyko.com.

Sacrifice on the Border will be displayed by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the 2023 Hong Kong Book Fair at their exhibit booths.

Authors Biography

Cecilia Domeyko was born in Chile and spent her childhood traveling to various parts of the world with her diplomat parents. She began her career as a foreign correspondent in Washington, DC writing for Latin American magazines and newspapers. She turned to filmmaking, producing documentaries about human rights, and the rights of women. Her work has aired in the US on PBS and Univision, and internationally on ABC Australia and Canal Plus. Her series of fiction programs for television aired on CNN-espaol in 18 Latin American countries and nationally in the US on Univision and Telemundo.

Her novel Sacrifice on the Border tells the story of Yoali, a woman whose toddler is stolen when she crosses the border into the U.S. While fiction, the story is based on Cecilias research into the plight of migrant families and talks about the issue of child trafficking on the border.

A love and adventure story rolled into one, the characters each tell their own version of events, moving the storyline forward to the heartrending finale.

The novel had its first launch in Miami, Florida at Altamira Books in October of 2017. A second launch took place at the Embassy of Chile in Washington, DC on November 14, 2019.

Cecilia Domeyko lives in Washington, DC, and her Spanish version of the novel is available for purchase online.

Sacrifice on the Border: A Mother Searches for Her Stolen Child

Author| Cecilia Domeyko

Genre| Adventure

Publisher| Editorial Akeru Publicaciones

Published Date| February 9, 2020