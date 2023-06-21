Vanessa Mayorga’s “Captive” was Displayed at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Being in this position lets us learn new things as we tries to catch up with the world Vanessa Mayorga

Vanessa Mayorgas Captive was exhibited at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2023. The book festival ran from April 22-23, 2023, at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, USA.

The books display was made possible by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet. The company is committed to helping self-published authors share their stories with the world, especially at events such as the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, which attract a yearly crowd of 150,000 festival-goers.

Captive is a young adult fiction book that follows a woman who lives on a remote island. She has been living alone, learning about being a human again while her only interactions are with the animals around her. She thinks she is the only one of her kind until she finds pale men exploring her island.

When she finds out about the pale men exploring her island, the readers also feel her feelings as she cowers at the sight of the other humans. One of the men, Maverick, introduces himself to the woman and shows her the things he brings, along with the other men. Now that shes with the men, she is considered a captive. Being in this position lets her learn new things as she tries to catch up with the world. Maverick reintroduces her to a world she had never known before.

The author wrote the story from the perspective of the woman. With this, the readers can get into the mind of the character as she deals with her environment, especially when she discovers that she is not alone anymore.

Readers can get a copy of Vanessa Mayorgas Captive on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Captive

Author| Vanessa Mayorga

Published Date| March 8, 2023

Publisher| Covenant books

Genre| Young Adult/Sci-fi/Romance

Authors Biography

Vanessa Mayorga is a debuting author with Captive. She earned a bachelors degree in English Literature at UCR. She was involved in STEM and Phi Theta Kappa.