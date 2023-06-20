Associated Designs – The Allure of the Craftsman-Style Yakima House Plan

Explore the Yakima house plan by Associated Designs. A stunning Craftsman home design with a one-story floor plan filled with an open-concept living area and well-separated bedrooms.

Craftsman-style homes have long been cherished for their timeless appeal and exceptional craftsmanship. In the case of the Yakima, a one-story Craftsman house plan, boasting a generous 2548 square feet, homeowners can relish in a perfect combination of practicality and elegant design. With its thoughtful layout and attractive features, this home is sure to captivate those seeking comfort, functionality, and architectural beauty.

Upon entering this charming abode, residents and guests are greeted by a vaulted covered porch that frames the inviting front door. Stepping inside, an open foyer leads seamlessly into the vaulted great room, creating a spacious and welcoming atmosphere. The soaring ceiling height accentuates the feeling of openness, while large windows flood the room with natural light, making it a perfect space for entertaining or simply relaxing with loved ones.

The heart of this Craftsman house revolves around the living room, kitchen, and dining area, where warmth and connection thrive. A focal point of the living room is the fireplace, which adds both visual appeal and cozy ambiance. With an open floor plan, the living room seamlessly flows into the well-appointed kitchen and adjacent dining room, ensuring that conversations and laughter can effortlessly travel between spaces.

Double sliding glass doors extend the living space onto a large vaulted covered patio, creating a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor living. This inviting outdoor area is perfect for hosting gatherings, enjoying meals al fresco, or simply basking in the serenity of the surrounding environment. Whether it’s a sunny day or a starlit evening, the patio offers a tranquil retreat for relaxation and entertainment.

Privacy and comfort are paramount in this Craftsman house plan, with the bedrooms thoughtfully positioned for optimal separation. The master suite occupies the left side of the home, providing a tranquil sanctuary for homeowners. On the opposite side, a versatile studio awaits, offering an ideal space for a home office or guest room. This flexible room can adapt to meet the evolving needs of the household.

The practicality of the Yakima extends beyond the living areas. A hallway off the kitchen leads to a large walk-in pantry, ensuring ample storage space for culinary supplies and household essentials. Adjacent to the pantry, a convenient mud room provides direct access to the attached two-car garage, allowing for seamless entry and exit. These functional spaces are designed to enhance everyday living and simplify daily routines.

At the end of the hall, two additional bedrooms await, each offering comfort and privacy. These well-proportioned rooms share a compartmentalized bathroom, which provides convenience and functionality for family members or guests. The thoughtful layout ensures that everyone has their own space while promoting a sense of togetherness within the home.

The Yakima 31-338 is created by Associated Designs, Inc.'s talented team of residential home designers.

