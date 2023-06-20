Lisa Scrafford Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty

Scrafford lived in Santa Fe, New Mexico, for 35 years before moving to Venice, Florida, in 2013. Ive never looked back, she says. Our Florida lifestyle is unique, and its important to not just find a home, but a community you can enjoy. It takes knowing the area to help guide you to that perfect spot.

Prior to discovering her love for home design and real estate, Scrafford had a long career in nursing. She enjoys gardening, growing orchids, quilting, spending time with her grandchildren, and being involved with her local church.

The Wellen Park office is located at 19503 S. West Villages Parkway, Venice, Florida 34293. Scrafford can be reached at (941) 356-9748.

RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.

