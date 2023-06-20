New Outpatient Surgery Center on Intermountain Health TOSH Campus

The new Intermountain Surgery Center at TOSH will specialize in outpatient orthopedic procedures for hips, knees, and spinal procedures among other orthopedic treatments.

A new Intermountain Health Surgery Center on the campus of The Orthopedic Specialty Hospital-TOSH is opening in Murray, Utah, which will specialize in outpatient orthopedic procedures for hips, knees, and spinal procedures among other orthopedic treatments.

This is the seventh ambulatory surgery center (ASC) Intermountain Health has opened in Utah. An additional eight surgery centers are planned by 2024.

“Outpatient same day surgeries are becoming a bigger part of healthcare, especially as we see technology and techniques improve in surgical care,” said Mike Clark, executive leader for surgery centers at Intermountain Health. “By making the process more efficient we can lower the cost which benefits our patients.”

The state-of-the-art facility includes eight operating rooms. Patients will enjoy spacious recovery rooms after their procedures are finished, where they can relax until it’s time to go home.

“It’s incredible how far we’ve come in surgery care and this ASC is going to be another major step in quality healthcare,” said Nathan Momberger, MD, orthopedic surgeon at the Intermountain Surgery Center on TOSH Campus. “Orthopedic surgeries that used to take hours and require several nights in the hospital, can now be done in an hour with patients home in their bed that night.”

An ASC specializes in select procedures outside of a hospital setting, which allows them to be streamlined because the same procedure is done over and over. This reduces wait times and allows people to get home faster.

Because patients go home the same day, an ASC doesn’t have to have the same volume of staff and equipment to handle overnight stays, which helps lowers the overall cost of surgical care.

Procedures at the new Intermountain Surgery Center on TOSH Campus will begin in mid-July.

The public is invited to a ribbon-cutting and open house on Friday, June 16, from 2 to 4 pm. Following a short ceremony, the public will be able to tour operating rooms and talk to caregivers who will be on hand to answer questions.

About Intermountain Health

Headquartered in Utah with locations in seven states and additional operations across the western U.S., www.intermountainhealth.org is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 3,900 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called SelectHealth with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs. For more information or updates, see https://intermountainhealthcare.org/news.