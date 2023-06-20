Fiesta Latina – Female-fronted Latin Bands IndiviDúo and Razteria live at the Brick and Mortar

Fiesta Latina brings the best latin independent music and dancers from the SF Bay Area to the Brick and Mortar for the first time.

Celebrate Bastille Day with a vibrant night of live bands, DJs and dancers repping from across the Americas as IndiviDúo, Razteria and DJ Zego join forces with dancers from Amor Do Samba and Cambamberas at the Brick and Mortar on July 14th!

IndiviDúo, a singer/songwriting couple, IndiviDúo artfully translates their talent into songs that take the listener on a journey that is special, cosmopolitan, and as eclectic and joyful as the two themselves. They will be performing with their full band for this show.

Razteria creates alternative Latin pop music with vocals reminiscent of HER and Sade, grooves of Steel Pulse, and the Latin vibe of Natty Peluso. The evening will celebrate the SF release of Razteria’s brand new alt-Latin album, Tocar las Estrellas (Touch the Stars), which dips into multiple genres offering acid rock, alternative R&B, 90’s Ska, and reggaeton.

Bay Area DJ Zego hails from Kenya and prides himself on bringing joy through art and music, bringing people together to dance and enjoy.

Amor do Samba & Cambamberas, don’t miss the beautiful dancers repping Brazilian samba and Colombian folklore, as this event also features high-energy, classically trained sambistas from Amor do Samba and Colombian dancers Las Cambamberas.

Join us on Bastille Day, Friday July 14th at the Brick and Mortar, located at 1710 Mission st in San Francisco. Doors are at 8PM and show starts at 9PM. Venue is 21+, Advance tickets: $12-$15 TICKETS. Door: $20.

About Asteria Records

