Robotic Marketer Announces Exclusive Licensees of Advanced AI Marketing Strategy Technology Platform in the US, Asia, and New Zealand

Robotic Marketer’s ground-breaking platform combines the power of artificial intelligence and data analytics to deliver unparalleled marketing strategy solutions. Designed to meet the unique needs of agencies, it streamlines the end-to-end marketing process, enabling agencies to develop, manage, execute, and report on campaigns with unprecedented efficiency and success.

Mellissah Smith, CEO of Robotic Marketer, expressed her excitement about the exclusive licensing partnerships: “We are thrilled to collaborate with C-360, Attain, and Brand Soul as our exclusive licensees in the US, New Zealand, and Malaysia, respectively. These agencies are renowned for their industry expertise, innovative approaches, and commitment to delivering exceptional results. By joining forces, we are confident in our ability to revolutionize the marketing landscape in their respective regions.”

We see the US market as the most important to the rollout of Robotic Marketer and seek to capitalize on the need for companies to leverage AI to drive higher ROI. C-360 has a long history of embracing MarTech to provide higher performing campaigns for clients.

Michael DeMos, CEO of C-360, shared his thoughts on the partnership: “Partnering with Robotic Marketer is a game-changer for us. Their advanced AI marketing strategy technology will enable us to take our services to the next level, empowering us to deliver even more effective and data-driven strategies and campaigns for our clients. We are excited about the possibilities this collaboration brings and the immense value it will bring to our agency.”

This is a significant investment for C-360 in using AI to drive better marketing performance for our clients.

These exclusive licensing agreements mark the beginning of Robotic Marketer’s global expansion journey, with plans to sign up more than 100 agencies over the next six months. The company aims to create localized support for growing demand, providing agencies worldwide with access to cutting-edge technology that will transform their marketing strategies.

As Robotic Marketer continues to forge strategic partnerships, its mission remains centered on driving success and enabling agencies to achieve unparalleled marketing performance. By leveraging AI and data-driven insights, agencies can unlock new levels of efficiency, productivity, and customer engagement, delivering exceptional value to their clients.

Robotic Marketer is a world-first marketing strategy technology platform using artificial intelligence and machine learning. The company works across channel partnership programs including SAP, Oracle, Mitel and Atlassian globally and has developed thousands of marketing strategies over the course of the past 6 years.

The company poses a disruptive force to large consulting firms that rely on manual strategy development processes, which are labour-intensive and lack true data-driven insights.

