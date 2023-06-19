New in Malaysia: aQme Reimagines a Smart Insurance Journey with SEHATi by SOCSO

The rise of insurtech has seen steady growth across Southeast Asia with the recent launches in both Malaysia and Singapore in the recent months. By leveraging modern solutions that feature machine learning and data analysis, industry experts such as the team in aQme are finding new ways to more accurately assess risks and underwrite policies that focus on better inclusion and effective claim processing.

Health Screening Program 3.0

The recent launch of HSP 3.0 on the SEHATi app offers all SOCSO members aged 40 and above, an upgraded health screening programme for free. Bumi Healthtech, the creator of SEHATi app works directly with Social Security Organization (SOCSO) to help users easily log health screening appointments and health data. Now, members who have conducted a health screening through Bumi Healthtech partners can access their health score and explore personalised, exclusive insurance plans through the SEHATi app. This collaboration enables an app-to-app seamless onboarding process, by taking into account a pre-underwriting process and zero form filling feature, users can sign up to life insurance plans in just three steps.

Transparent, Simple & True

aQme is founded based on the belief that health, wellness and life insurance are for all. In order to inspire true protection, the startup centers its innovative journey by rewarding health and transforming its users experience with insurance.

Insurance is a force for good and everyone deserves access to good value, affordable and simple insurance products, said CEO & Co-Founder, Woon Dar Vei.

Woon served as COO & CFO in Tokio Marine Singapore and then as Chief Financial Officer in AIA from 2015 to 2018. Along with insurance veterans, co-founders Ravinder Singh and Cheong Wai Hon, the trio is building the startup by reimagining how everyone can be better protected with data-driven solutions. This means innovating products for the traditionally under-served by incorporating clever modularity to change how insurance protects, informs and cares.

The Future of aQme

As part of aQmes roadmap and strategy, the startup is also set to answer to Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM)s call for application of digital insurance and takaful operators (DITO) licences. In view of the DITO application, the insurtech startup is gaining momentum by partnering a slate of affinity groups to onboard their existing members to a group insurance package.

For more information, head over to www.aqmtech.io or drop an email at hello ( @ ) aqmtech dot io for further enquiries dot

#RethinkingInsurance #InsurtechMY #DigitalInsurance

###