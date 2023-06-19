On behalf of the Scientex Conference, we are pleased to announce our next scientific event, “2nd International Conference on Neuroscience and Neurology scheduled during May 06-07,2024 in Bangkok, Thailand with the success of Neuroscience Congress 2023.
The main theme of the Neuroscience Congress 2024 is “Establishment of future advancements in Neurological and Neuroscience research” to improve the research and development activities in Neuroscience, Neurology, and Psychiatry for learners and practitioners at all levels and to promote scientific knowledge.
Our mission is to create a global network of knowledge exchange. Our vision is to bring together worldwide distinguished academics in the field of Neuroscience and Neurology to exchange and share meaningful experiences of various treatment procedures for mental health, neurological disorders and stroke. Relevant company/organization is also invited to join our conference.
The Target audience are Neurologist, Neuroscientists, Neurosurgeons, Neuropsychologist, Neuropsychiatry, Neurology specialists, Neuro oncologist, Clinicians, Healthcare Professionals, Business Entrepreneurs, Department Heads, Professors, Lead Researchers, Research Directors, Senior Scientists, Students and Research Scholars and more.
Neuroscience Congress 2024 will be carried out by following scientific sessions,
Neuroscience research and advancements
Neurology and Neurological disorders
Child and Adolescent Psychiatry
Cognitive Neuroscience and Psychology
Brain Injury and Behavioral Neuroscience
Neural system and Neurophysiology
Degenerative diseases and treatments
Neuro-oncology and brain tumors
Paediatric Neurology and therapeutic
Neurosurgery and skull base surgery
Neuroimmunology and Cerebrovascular Disease
Spine and Spinal Disorders
Neurogenetics and Neuropathology
Neuroendocrinology and Neurotherapy
Neurophysiology, Neuroimaging and Radiology
Neuropharmacology and Neurochemistry
Neurological outcomes after effect of Covid-19
Neuroscience Congress 2024 is going to be a Hybrid event!
Neuroscience Webinar 2024 will be helpful for the people who are unable to attend the physical event due to pandemic, economic and personal problems. Neuroscience Webinar 2024 will be scheduled during May 13-14, 2024 at Thailand time (GMT + 7) through the Zoom platform.
To know about the conference details, please visit: https://www.neuralscience.scientexconference.com/
Join our team at Neuroscience Congress 2024 in the beautiful city of Bangkok and lets make this professional gathering a Great success.
For conference updates, kindly contact the conference program manager Ms. Marceline Hayes at neuralscience ( @ ) scientexconferences dot com or WhatsApp us ( @ ) +1 (307) 285-0970
Warm Regards,
Marceline Hayes
Program Manager | Neuroscience Congress 2024
Address: 1309 Coffeen Avenue, STE 1200, Sheridan, Wyoming 82801, USA
###