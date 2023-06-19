Scarlet Mansion Releases New Cozy Mystery

So, when the police come knocking on Ardens door, she gives them a false alibi. Its only a matter of time before they find out her alibi doesnt hold water.

Arden, her best friend Teagan, and Chase, the cute new guy in town, must clear her name and find the real killer. But as they delve deeper, they uncover old town secrets buried long ago that make everyone in town a viable suspectSeth (the dirty cop), Laura (the boring self-centered braggart), Ruth (the bitter old maid), an illegitimate child, and three zany old sisters with two Rottweilers named Smith and Wesson that pack quite a bite. Even Chase, the rich city slicker and Ardens new love interest, is not above suspicion.

This is a small-town cozy mystery full of twists and turns that will keep you guessing until the very end. Best Served Cold will make you beg for another serving!

About the Author:

Scarlet Mansion is a traditional Southern girl with a passion for storytelling. Born and raised in the heart of the South, she finds solace in the peaceful charm of small towns and the allure of the great outdoors. When she’s not immersed in crafting captivating cozy mysteries, you’ll likely find her exploring nature trails, taking in the beauty of her surroundings, and embracing the serenity that only nature can provide.

One of Scarlet’s true joys in life is cooking, especially when it comes to preparing traditional Southern comfort food. From mouthwatering dishes passed down through generations to experimenting with new recipes, she finds immense pleasure in creating flavors that evoke warmth, comfort, and a sense of home. Her culinary talents add an extra layer of authenticity and richness to her cozy mysteries, transporting readers to a world where delicious food and tantalizing mysteries intertwine.

In Scarlet’s quest for tranquility, she cherishes the company of good friends and her faithful Rottweilers, who bring joy and companionship to her everyday life. Their unwavering loyalty and playful antics inspire her characters and add a touch of whimsy to her stories.

When Scarlet isn’t engrossed in writing or spending time with loved ones, she embraces her adventurous side through hiking, gardening, and embarking on outdoor escapades. Exploring new destinations and immersing herself in the beauty of nature fuels her creativity and sparks inspiration for her next mysterious tale.

Music is a constant companion in Scarlet’s life, and she finds herself drawn to older traditional country-western tunes, jazz melodies, and soul-soothing Southern Gospel. The harmonies and heartfelt lyrics resonate deeply within her, setting the tone for her writing and creating an atmosphere of nostalgia and authenticity.

Scarlet also has a love for travel and the freedom of RV’ing and glamping. The thrill of the open road and the discovery of new places fuel her sense of adventure, providing fresh inspiration and ideas for her cozy mystery narratives.

Above all, Scarlet Mansion is a devoted reader and lifelong lover of mystery and whodunit books. The stories that captivate her imagination fuel her own desire to create gripping tales that keep readers on the edge of their seats. With her unique blend of Southern charm, outdoor enthusiasm, and a knack for crafting tantalizing mysteries, Scarlet Mansion invites readers to join her on thrilling adventures that will keep them guessing until the very end.

Best Served Cold: A Small-Town Cozy Murder Mystery With A Spine-Chilling Surprise Ending is available for purchase in print and ebook format on Amazon.

