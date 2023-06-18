San Diego Early Music Society Unveils Exciting New Season Lineup

The San Diego Early Music Society is thrilled to announce its new season featuring a stellar roster of musicians that is set to deliver an unforgettable experience for all early music enthusiasts.

The 2023-2024 season opens on October 23 with French ensemble Le Poème Harmonique, accompanied by mezzo-soprano Eva Zaïcik, presenting music from Louis XIV’s court before Versailles. Acclaimed Belgian vocal ensemble Vox Luminis returns to San Diego on October 30 with four early Bach cantatas, and on November 10, lutenist Thomas Dunford and mezzo-soprano Lea Desandre will once again enchant local audiences with works by Monteverdi, Merula, Frescobaldi, and others.

On February 6, 2024, soprano Amanda Forsythe and Opera Prima will explore the torment of love through the music of Caccini, Rossi, and others. On March 2, ensemble La Morra and lutenist Nigel North will make their San Diego debut with Italian compositions from the 15th and 16th centuries. German vocal ensemble Amarcord returns on April 14 with sacred music by Josquin des Prez, and the season concludes on April 27 with the San Diego debut of La Cetra Baroque Orchestra performing string concertos by Handel and Vivaldi.

This season, the Society will also present solo recitals in new venues. Updates will be posted on the Society’s website and social media platforms.

The San Diego Early Music Society remains committed to community outreach, offering workshops and master classes followed by free concerts throughout San Diego County. Details will be announced on the Society’s website and social media channels.

For more information, visit www.sdems.org or email sdems@sdems.org