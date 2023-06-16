Volunteering Has Surprising Benefits — 11 Ways to Volunteer at Intermountain Health

“Volunteering in a hospital provides a social connection that contributes to a healing environment for patients and visitors,” said Mike Rawlings, Intermountain Health.

A recent advisory from the U.S. Surgeon General explains how loneliness can affect physical health, and that social connection and a feeling of community can have healing effects on some medical conditions. Some of the studies cited in the advisory:

A 2017 study shows lacking social connection is as dangerous to your health as smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day. And social isolation, poor social support, are associated with a 29% increase in the risk of heart disease and a 32% increase in the risk of stroke.

On the flip side, the report cites studies that show social connection may lower the risk of health conditions such as high blood pressure or diabetes, or that social connection may lead to better management of those conditions.

“Volunteering in a hospital or with patients, provides a social connection that contributes to a healing environment for patients and visitors,” said Mike Rawlings, director of volunteer services at Intermountain Health.

“Volunteers often comment on how providing service benefits them as much as it does the patient,” he added.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness cites research that shows people who volunteer experience many mental health benefits such as 1) reduced stress; 2) increased happiness; 3) improved confidence; and 4) finding purpose.

Benefits of becoming an Intermountain Health volunteer:

Give back to the community

Build friendships and connect with staff, guests and volunteers

20% discount to Intermountain hospital gift shops

Meal voucher for hospital volunteers

Annual caregiver gift

There are 2,300 volunteers at Intermountain Health who help at 22 hospital locations. Intermountain Health also has volunteers who go to patient’s homes for those patients who are receiving hospice and end-of-life care.

Volunteer Opportunities (These vary based on the needs of each hospital).

Gift shop support Information Desk / Wayfinding Department support Deliveries to patients Perform music for patients and visitors Pet therapy (certification required) Visit patients Neonatal ICU cuddler – must complete volunteer hours in other areas first. Community garden No One Dies Alone program Hospice support in the home

Requirements to volunteer

Most volunteer opportunities are for 18 years of age and older

Some volunteer opportunities for junior volunteers (ages 14-17)

Commit to one shift (3-4 hours) per week for six months

Pass a background check and drug screening

Complete training and education requirements

Provide proof of required immunizations

How to apply to be a volunteer

Interested individuals can visit the volunteer page on intermountainhealth.org to find out what opportunities are available at an Intermountain location near them, or fill out an application here. People who want to volunteer can also check with hospitals in their area, or visit the United Way website for opportunities in their area or call 211.

