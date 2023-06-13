SIREN Living Co-Founders: Give the Gift of Health this Father’s Day

MAN PLUS Dietary Supplements are Available on Amazon, Walmart.com, and OneLavi.com

Be creative this Father’s Day when choosing a gift for dear old dad.

“You can’t say, ‘I love you, Dad,” any better than when you give the gift of health,” said Steven Robinson, a co-founder of JDS Wholesale Ltd., which makes MAN PLUS dietary supplements. “We all want our fathers to live long and healthy lives. By emphasizing their health this year, you are helping them see you graduate, get married, and play with their grandchildren.

“MAN PLUS dietary supplements also stand out today because they are 100 percent natural,” he added. “We know the ingredients listed on labels are a major determining factor on whether people buy a product.”

Jane Culbertson, a co-founder of JDS Wholesale Ltd., said it is no coincidence that Father’s Day falls in June, which is also Men’s Health Month.

“In addition to emphasizing the proper nutrition for you, your need to make sure he eats a well-balanced diet, exercises, and visits his doctors regularly,” Culbertson said. “We developed our MAN PLUS dietary supplements to meet the health and personal needs of men.”

MAN PLUS dietary supplements by SIREN LIVING, a Belfast-based health and wellness company, include:

MAN PLUS: Health and Vitality, which contains natural ingredients, is for men who want to improve their stamina and performance.

MAN PLUS: Hair, Skin & Nails, which is for men who want youthful-looking skin, is fortified with amino acids, collagen, biotin, and zinc. This supplement is for men who want the best-looking version of themselves.

MAN PLUS: Summer Skin Plus, which provides a summer tan with minimal sun exposure, contains copper for normal skin pigmentation, vitamin C, iron, riboflavin, and selenium.

“Even if you buy your dad a sweater, shirt, or tie, give the gift of health, as well,” Robinson and Culbertson said. “Help your dad enjoy many more Father’s Days with his family.”

To purchase MAN PLUS products, visit Amazon, Walmart.com, and OneLavi.com.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with SIREN. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About SIREN LIVING

SIREN Living is a health and wellness company in the United Kingdom that has developed dietary supplements for women and men: SIREN Living and MAN PLUS, which are available on Amazon, OneLavi.com, and Walmart.com. The supplements are for: Health and Vitality, Hair, Skin, and Nails, and Summer Skin Plus.