Health and Wisdom’s CEO: Give the Gift of Health on Father’s Day

Topical Magnesium Products Provide Essential Mineral the Body Needs to Function Optimally

Dads don’t need another shirt, but the gift of health can be long-lasting.

“What better way to tell your father, ‘I love you’ than helping them to stay healthy,” said Laura Collinwood, President of Health and Wisdom in Missouri. “It is not surprising that Father’s Day on June 18 coincides with National Men’s Health Month.

“There are many ways you can help your dad stay healthy,” she added. “You can make sure your dad is eating well, exercising, and has had his annual checkup with his doctor.”

Collinwood says children can also give their dads Health and Wisdom’s transdermal Magnesium oils, gels, and soaps to celebrate Father’s Day.

“Magnesium is an essential mineral your body needs to function optimally,” she said. “It is needed for more than 300 biochemical reactions in the body.”

Other potential health benefits include:

May boost exercise performance.

May combat depression.

May support healthy blood sugar levels.

May promote heart health.

Boasts anti-inflammatory benefits.

May help prevent migraine headaches.

May support better sleep.

May promote bone health.

May help reduce anxiety symptoms.

“As you can see, Magnesium is vitally important for your health,” Collinwood said. “Our topical products are an easy and enjoyable way to supplement your body’s Magnesium needs.”

Health and Wisdom products include:

Magnesium Oil USP: Purified, full-strength liquid Magnesium chloride.

Magnesium Oil USP with Aloe Vera: Purified, full-strength Magnesium chloride with Aloe Vera, one of nature’s finest moisturizers.

Magnesium Gel: Less concentrated Magnesium Gel provides the benefits of purified Magnesium chloride formulated with seaweed extract for people with sensitive skin.

Magnesium Gel with Aloe Vera: The same gentle formula as Magnesium Gel with the added softening and soothing benefits of Aloe Vera.

Magnesium Bath Crystals: Highly concentrated Magnesium Chloride in a crystal form that you can add to bath water or foot soaks.

Magnesium Muscle Recovery: This unique product is designed to help people improve their performance. Muscle Recovery contains All-Natural USP Grade Magnesium Chloride, Aloe Vera, Dandelion, Seaweed Extract, and pure essential oils.

Hand-Made Magnesium Bar Soap is available in three refreshing scents —Lavender, Rosemary/Peppermint, and Citrus.

“On Father’s Day, show your dad how much you love him by helping him live a longer, healthier life,” Collinwood said.

To buy Health and Wisdom topical magnesium products, visit Walmart.com, OneLavi.com, or Amazon.com.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Health & Wisdom. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About Health and Wisdom

Health and Wisdom is a unique and innovative company whose specialization in Magnesium products and herbal formulas has transformed many people’s lives. Since 2000, Health and Wisdom has gained a reputation for excellent service and commitment to customer satisfaction worldwide as the first to provide topical Magnesium to the public.