CD Bioparticles Launches New Chromatography Resins for Improved Analysis and Preparation of Chiral Compounds

Chirality is a fundamental feature of biological systems and a long-standing unsolved mystery in the life sciences, as structures such as nucleic acids, proteins, and polysaccharides are chiral in nature. Drugs that act on living structures also exist as chiral structures, and the two corresponding isomers of a drug often have different metabolic pathways and pharmacological effects. The State Drug Administration requires that the pharmacological and toxicological effects of each enantiomeric isomer be clearly quantified in the instructions for use of new drugs. As a result, chromatography has become the first choice for the analysis or preparation of chiral drugs because of its efficiency and convenience.

CD Bioparticles now offers several Chiral Chromatography Resins to researchers worldwide for chiral analysis and preparation. These new chiral chromatography resins are based on monodisperse, large pore spherical silica with surface modified polysaccharide derivatives, higher loading of cellulose/straight chain starch derivatives, better batch stability and better resolution than comparable products.

In addition, the new resins are available in a range of particle sizes from 1 m to 10 m, along with several functional group families, such as Amylose-tris(3,5-dimethylphenylcarbamate, Amylose-tris((S)-alpha-benzylcarbamate)), and Cellulose tris(3,5- dimethylphenylcarbamate). They are compatible with various chromatography systems such as HPLC, SFC, and SMB. For special specifications of chiral chromatography resins, such as non-conventional chiral resin sizes or resin pore sizes, CD Bioparticles can also provide specialized customization services.

CD Bioparticles’ new chiral chromatography resins are one of the few chiral chromatography resins in the world based on monodisperse macroporous silica. This unique feature provides high column efficiency, good selectivity and excellent splitting performance. Meanwhile, the new resins also offer high resolution, low trailing and low column pressure, making them ideal for use in various applications.

For example, DiagNano AS Porous Silica Particles, 5 μm (Cat# PSP-53) are monodisperse porous silica microparticles used for chiral chromatohgaphy with high column efficiency, good resolution and excellent chiral recognition performance. These microparticles are functionalized with amylose-tris[(S)-alpha-benzylcarbamate)], and are suitable for separation of 2-chloromandelic acid, abscisic acid, aminoglutethimide, disopyramide, cyclopenthiazide, glutethimide, cyclobarbital, imazalil, ketamine, pentobarbital, etc.

CD Bioparticles’ new chiral chromatography resins are flexible and can be tailored to meet specific needs. For more information on the new chiral chromatography resins, please visit CD Bioparticles at https://www.cd-bioparticles.com/products/chiral-chromatography-resins.html.

About CD Bioparticles

CD Bioparticles is a leading manufacturer and supplier of various nanoparticles, microparticles, and coatings for R&D as well as commercialization across different application areas, including in vitro diagnostics, biochemistry, cellular analysis, cell separation, and immunoassay. The company also offers various custom services, including chemical surface-functionalization, fluorescent modification, antibody immobilization, as well as nucleic acid and oligo conjugation to meet client specifications.

###