CD Bioparticles Launches New Alginic Acids for Research Applications

Alginic acid is a biopolymer formed from chains of polyuronic acids and is derived from algal sources, primarily Laminaria. It shows a wide range of biological applications and may be utilized in controlled release products. However, it is currently only approved for use in combination with antacids. Alginic acid can absorb 200-300 times its weight in water and solutes at low pH, resulting in a high viscosity, high pH gel. Its color varies from white to yellowish brown.

In addition, salts of alginate, i.e. alginates, are extracted from brown algae and have long been used in the pharmaceutical industry as thickening or gelling agents, colloidal stabilizers and blood coagulants. Alginates are utilized for oral tissue impressions due to their ability to change from the sol-gel state to the gel state by ionic gelation in the presence of many multivalent ions (e.g. Ca2+). Meanwhile, they are also extensively studied for cartilage and bone regeneration, both as scaffolds and as carriers for bioactive molecules and drug delivery.

CD Bioparticles now offers alginic acids for researchers and scientists to overcome the challenges they face when working with macromolecules and biomolecules. For example, Alginic Acid (Catalog# CGT045) is a mixed polymer of mannuronic acid and guluronic acid from Macrocystis pyrifera (seaweed). It is available in 100g, 500g, and 1kg sizes to meet the different experimental research needs of scientists.

As a provider of biocompatible drug delivery systems, CD Bioparticles offers various biodegradable polymers for research usage, such as ficolls, chitosans, heparins, and dendrimers, assisting researchers in overcoming a variety of obstacles, such as limited options for bioconjugation between macromolecules and biomolecules, unpredictable or uncontrollable degradation rates of drug-carrying cargoes, denaturation of biomolecules during binding, and limited options for material curing that limit the choice of materials for additive manufacturing precision medicine.

Together with these biodegradable polymers, the new alginic acids offer customers a wide range of benefits, including precise designs and modifications of drugs or drug-contained cargos, as well as advanced technical platforms that can help researchers to solve the challenges they might meet.

For more information about CD Bioparticles’ new line of alginic acids products, please visit https://www.cd-bioparticles.net/alginic-acids.

