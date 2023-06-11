The Talk Awards Honors The Columbia Inn at Peralynna for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction

Nestled in a private estate and the rolling hills in Howard County, The Columbia Inn at Peralynna (https://columbiaperalynna.com/) received its 13th consecutive Talk Award for providing guests an unparalleled customer experience.

The Talk Awards prides itself on honoring businesses and professionals that provide an excellent customer experience. Recently, it honored The Columbia Inn once again for earning top honors in 2023, marking more than a decade of award-winning service.

A local landmark, the boutique hotel is unlike any other, featuring a unique blend of chic and elegant style combined with world-class amenities and gracious hospitality. The inn has something for everyone, including corporate travelers, couples, intimate weddings, private retreats and more. Most important, the hospitality is second to none, always ensuring a pleasurable stay for guests. For more information, visit the inn’s Award Page at https://winner.thetalkawards.com/the-columbia-inn-at-peralynna.

For more than a decade, The Talk Awards has been calculating customer satisfaction ratings for small and mid-size businesses in a variety of industry segments based on customer feedback online, and then honors those businesses that provide an outstanding customer experience. Winners are based on The Talk Awards’ independent, proprietary research and rating system, which combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. Only those businesses that earn a 4-star or 5-star rating receive The Talk Award.

The Talk Awards aims to benefit both consumers and businesses by providing comprehensive and accurate research around customer satisfaction for businesses in the United States and Canada. The company’s research and resulting awards can help businesses manage their reputation with an independent, unbiased review of their customer service.

“Our goal is clear — to give consumers an overview of a company’s customer feedback while also helping that business capitalize on its reputation for excellent customer care to attract new interest and generate new revenue,” says Frank Andrews, Director of The Stirling Center for Excellence and The Talk Awards.

With an abundance of websites dedicated to rating businesses, products and more, many consumers are taking to the Internet to read reviews and do their research before deciding what to buy, where to eat and everything in between. These sites are often free and uncensored, however, so they may not always represent the most accurate picture of a business. By combining all online information into one score, The Talk Awards provides a fairer overview of customer feedback in one place, taking the worry and work out of finding the top consumer-rated businesses across the country.

The Talk Awards is not about businesses competing against one another. Each individual business that is researched receives a star rating, and all those with enough positive feedback, scores and accolades will receive a 4-star to 5-star rating and an award page on The Talk Awards website. Both business owners and consumers can search the award pages to see who has received top honors.

About The Talk Awards

The Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com.