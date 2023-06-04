STARS Academy School Celebrates Three Years of Arts-Integrated Education

STARS Academy School, founded by visionary educator Shayna Turk Dovitz, celebrates three years of providing students with a transformative education that fosters creativity, confidence, and academic excellence. With its unique approach to learning, STARS Academy School has become a beacon of progressive education, seamlessly integrating arts and academics in innovative ways.

At STARS Academy, students are free to explore iconic musicals spanning history while also indulging in respective subjects like math and science. Through a research-based pedagogical approach, the school promotes self-directed, interdisciplinary learning, providing students with individualized attention in small class sizes.

With its fourth year upon us, STARS Academy School prepares students for success in a changing world through the following advantages of an arts-based education:

Increased Engagement: With music, theater, art, and dance, students are more likely to have a deeper engagement in learning.

Enhanced Social Skills: Working together requires students to communicate, listen, and understand each others perspectives.

Improved Confidence: Learning a new skill and creating something from it boosts self-confidence.

Greater Creativity: Arts programs promote creative expression and help students explore and solve problems in unique ways.

Increased Academic Achievement: Academic performance is often improved when combined with arts-based learning.

STARS Academy School is a transformative school that inspires and transforms lives. With its inaugural fourth year in session, applications are now being accepted for the 2023-2024 school year.

